Angelina Mango winner of the 74th edition of the Italian Music Festival: the compensation for her unforgettable triumph at Sanremo 2024 has been revealed.

Angelina Mangodaughter of the talented singer Pino Mango, has established herself as one of the most promising voices in the Italian musical panorama, triumphing in Sanremo 2024. His talent emerged in the well-known television program “Amici”, where thanks to her powerful voice he quickly gained the public's attention. His participation in Sanremo 2024 was a further step in her career, culminating with the victory of the 74th edition of the Festival.

With this victory he has the opportunity to represent Italy at theEurovision Song Contest, the international music festival. This musical show will be held in Malmö, Sweden, from 4 to 6 April.

On the eve of the 2024 Sanremo Festival, Angelina Mango had expressed her desire for freedom on stage, stating that she is herself in every way when she performs. Perhaps this is also what struck the Ariston audience who have always supported the young singer.

But, during the last evening of the Festival, Mango, in addition to having achieved first place in the rankings, also received the critics' award Mia Martiniassigned by Lucio Dalla Press Room and the Giancarlo Bigazzi award for the best musical composition, awarded byFestival Orchestra. Following all these victories, many are wondering how much Angelina earned during this Festival.

Importantly, this is not expected no monetary compensation for the winners of the Festival. However, both for them and for the other competitors, a reimbursement of expenses for food and accommodation is expected, estimated at around 48,000 euros. This reimbursement represents an economic benefit for the participating artists, covering at least part of the costs incurred during their stay in Sanremo. But, this triumph will be a launching pad for her career, allowing her to win over new fans and consolidate her role in Italian music.