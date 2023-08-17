In recent weeks, the name of Alexis Vega has become a trend on social networks, and not precisely because of his good performances or because some European club, as has been mentioned so many times, has set its sights on the current footballer of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara.
If Alexis is mentioned so much within the soccer union, it is because the more time passes, the more we are convinced that the boy will be one of those many soccer players with plenty of quality in their boots to shine in Mexico, to be a benchmark in the The Mexican Futbol selection and at least try your luck in the old continent. But due to various factors, be it injuries or a lack of commitment, it remains on the shore, as something that ‘could have been’, but never was.
On ESPN, host Sergio Dipp brought up a piece of information that many ‘chivahermanos’ may not like, but it is there. They are cold, tangible numbers, not judgments or opinions. We are talking about what it cost Guadalajara to finalize the signing of Alexis Vega and what has been the price per goal.
debuted in Toluca in 2016 and arrived at Chivas for the 2019 Clausura tournament, becoming, at that time, the third reinforcement for the Sacred Flock. The total cost of his transfer was 105 million pesos. With the rojiblanca jersey he has played one hundred thirty-five games and scored twenty-seven goals. In short, it has cost Chivas 4.2 million pesos for each goal scored by Alexis Vega.
