The deadline for individuals to make their Annual statement is April 30, so taxpayers must take into account the fines that the Service tax administration (SAT) could impose them in case of not complying with their tax obligations.

For companies or legal entities, the date is different since they must present the tax return until March 31. This document is mandatory, so the Mexican tax authorities could apply a fine for not presenting it.

For natural persons, the annual declaration is mandatory when:

They have obtained income from rendering professional services.

They rented real estate.

They did business.

They obtained benefits from the sale and acquisition of assets.

If they received interest earnings.

If they received income greater than 400,000 pesos during the year.

What happens if I do not make my annual declaration?

The taxpayer who does not comply with this tax obligation may face sanctions ranging from 1,400 pesos, up to 17 thousand 370 pesos.

For each obligation presented after the deadline, or for failing to comply with requirements, they may have a fine for not presenting the Annual Declaration that will since the thousand 400 pesos to the 34 thousand 730 pesos.

If the taxpayer is obliged to file their returns online and does not do so, does so after the deadline or does not comply with the requirements, it may result in a fine ranging from 14 thousand 230 to the 28 thousand 490 pesos.

Fines must be paid in a timely manner. Otherwise you can become a creditor of additional sanctions.

In addition to these economic fines that would affect your pocket, you should know that you can also end up in the Credit bureau in case of failing to comply with your annual declaration.

For some years the SAT shares the data of tax debts with the Credit Information Societies (SIC). The most common are the Credit Bureau and the Credit Circle. These companies are in charge of collecting and managing credit history information.

A bad rating in the credit history translates as a severe difficulty in accessing credit (such as mortgage loans).