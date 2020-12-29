There has been a stir after the arrival of 6 new corona strains in India. The government has taken several steps, following this strictly. The Union Health Ministry said that the genome sequencing of all those people who traveled abroad from December 9 to December 22, where symptoms were reported or those who reported corona positive. The center is doing this exercise so that it can be ascertained whether these people are infected with the new type of virus which has been recently found in Britain.“All international travelers who arrived in India in the last 14 days (from 9 to 22 December), if they have symptoms and have been found to be infected, they are genome sequencing,” the Union Health Ministry’s ‘Genomic Sequencing’ guidelines document said. The new type of korana virus found in Britain has so far been found in Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

India formulated this strategy

The Ministry of Health has set up the Indian SARS-Cove-2 Genomics Consortium for laboratory and pandemic surveillance and the expansion of the entire ‘genome sequencing’ of corona virus in the country and to understand how the virus is spread and its origin. is. India has devised a proactive strategy to detect and prevent the mutated type of virus. This includes temporarily halting all flights arriving from the UK from midnight on 23 December to 31 December and mandating RT-PCR screening of all air travelers returning from the UK.

All people isolated

So far a new strain of SARS-COV2 has been found in the samples of six people who returned to India from Britain. The Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that three samples from the National Mental Health and Neurology Hospital (NIMHANS) in Bangalore were examined for screening, two samples at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and the National Institute of Virology at Pune ( NIV) found a new type of virus in a sample. The ministry said that the state governments have kept all these people in separate isolation in the identified health care centers and the people who came in contact with them have also been kept in qwarantine.

