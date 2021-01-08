The estimate of how much corn is available for the 2019/20 season is a sensitive figure and the Government’s main argument for having closed the export of the cereal until March.

A report from the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR) estimates that there are still 4.9 million tons of corn available To be sold in the 2019/20 cycle, and to that figure we must add the carry-in -initial stock- of this cycle, which was almost 7 million tons. Thus there is a total of corn close to 12 million tons.

The Ministry of Agriculture had estimated that same figure at 4.27 million tons in the statement that ordered the closure of corn exports.

Purchases of the current harvest are close to 42.4 million tons, a number that is below what was purchased on the same date of the previous season. The record of purchases increased 1.5 million tons during December and thus 82% of the production of the cycle is sold and it only remains to set the price of 6% of that tonnage.

“If the difference between production and purchases (9 million tons) is deducted what is used that does not enter the declaration of industrial purchases, there would be almost 5 million tons of corn 2019/20 available to be marketed ”, says the report, prepared by Patricia Bergero, Guido D’Angelo, Bruno Ferrari, Alberto Lugones and Tomás Rodríguez Zurro.

The 4.9 million tons of corn pending commercialization have a valuation with current prices of US $ 1,035 million. “In this volume, it is not considering the carry-in of the 2019/20 cycle, which amounted to almost 7 million tons and which would increase the available supply. The volume of corn for this season still available is seen in the official statistics of commercial stocks, which amounted to almost 10 million tons by the end of December ”, explains the Rosario Stock Exchange.

The Affidavits of Foreign Sales (DJVE) of corn for the 2019/20 campaign as of January 7 reach 34.2 million tons. This record is 4 million tons below the declared tonnage for external sales at the same height the previous year but remains the second largest in history.

“Prior to the suspension of the registration of corn exports, shipments abroad were projected at 36 million tons, but with the recent measures taken, it is unlikely that 2019/20 exports could exceed 35 million tons ”, anticipates the report.

Until the end of November, according to Indec data, Argentina exported 32.5 million tons of 2019/20 corn (December shipments total about 983,000 tons).

As of December 30, the export sector had already acquired the corn projected to be shipped throughout the 2019/20 season, with 93% already shipped as of December inclusive. The industrialists and exporters, in addition, they have already bought 11.3 million tons of the new campaign to be harvested in 2020/21. It is 23% of the estimated harvest.

“This volume is below the purchases on the same date of the previous year (18 million tons) although it far exceeds the average of the last five campaigns (7.3 million tons)”, concludes the report of the Rosario Stock Exchange .

Returning to the analysis of the total purchases of corn 2019/20 at the end of last December, these total 42.4 million tons and they are equivalent to 72% of the total supply of corn in the commercial year (the production of the current season and the remaining stocks from previous cycles are taken into account). The proportion of purchases over the total offer this campaign is then in line with the average of the last 5 campaigns (70%).