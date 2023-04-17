Week of the TickIf you have been bitten by a tick, you can recognize it by a protruding black button about the size of a match head. Every year, the Dutch get a total of one and a half million tick bites. Can a tick bite hurt? And what do you do if you find one in your body?

A tick is a small spider-like creature. Ticks bite animals and humans so they can suck their blood. That's their nutrition. Joppe Hovius emphasizes the importance of removing a tick as soon as possible. Hovius is professor of infectious diseases at the Amsterdam UMC and affiliated with and founder of the Amsterdam Multidisciplinary Lyme Disease Center. The earlier, the smaller the chance of Lyme disease. "You can easily do this yourself with tweezers or a drawing pliers." It is harmless if the head of the beast remains in the skin, it will come out on its own like a splinter.

Lyme disease

If a biting tick carries the Borrelia bacteria, people can contract Lyme disease. The chance of getting Lyme after a tick bite is on average 2 to 3 percent, despite the fact that 20 percent of the ticks are infected with the Lyme bacteria. If you remove the tick quickly (within a few hours), this chance is halved. If you leave the tick until the tick is completely full, the risk of Lyme doubles. About 27,000 people get Lyme disease every year.

If you have a tick bite, you may become very ill. Quickly remove that tick, so (video):

"A tick does everything it can to avoid being discovered," says Hovius. "It therefore regularly hides in the cavities of the body, for example your armpits or buttocks or the hairy scalp." According to the professor, the tick does this to prevent it from being scratched or brushed away. "There are also all kinds of substances in his saliva that counteract itching and pain."

In most people, Lyme disappears after treatment with antibiotics, they recover completely, but some still struggle with the complaints for a long time. According to the RIVM, this concerns about 1,000 to 1,500 people. The Lyme disease can be recognized by a red ring or a red spot around the site of the bite. It can develop up to three months after the bite. Not everyone gets the same complaints. People often have a fever and possibly muscle and joint pain. Joint, skin, nerve or heart complaints can also arise.

Multiple bites

According to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), about one in five people has several bites at the same time. “If you find a tick on your body, check the rest of your body extra carefully,” the institute advises.

In Drenthe humans have the highest risk of being bitten by a tick. The bugs mainly strike in June and July. In adults, they mainly bite on the legs, in children mainly on the head and neck, the RIVM reports.

From 17 to 21 April 2023 it is the Week of the Tick.

What is a tick and how do you prevent a tick bite? Forest ranger Erik de Jonge explains this in this video:



