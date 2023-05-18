In the leadership of the PP they assure that anti-Sanchismo, the epicenter of their campaign until Bildu arrived, is what most unites popular voters, Vox and Ciudadanos. And since Alberto Núñez Feijóo wants to fish in all those fishing grounds, the campaign design was clear: repeal sanchismo. But ETA unites the right even more, even 12 years after it stopped killing and five years after it ceased to exist. It unites so much that it even dissipates the distances between moderates and hardliners in the PP. The leader of that sector that defines itself as moderate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, raised the bar on Tuesday by saying that Pedro Sánchez “is more generous with the executioners than with the victims.” The instruction was clear, so his team followed it to the letter but with some versions with even more decibels.

The one who went the furthest was a member of the leadership, the Steering Committee that meets every Monday, Senator Pedro Rollán. The housing law, the first of democracy, was definitively approved in the Senate, and Rollán said that the foundations of this norm, agreed upon by the PSOE and Unidas Podemos with ERC and Bildu, “are raised on the ashes of the Hipercor shopping center, with 21 dead, four of them children.

Another popular politician framed in moderation, such as Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, the Andalusian president, who always tries to avoid the harshest tones and has succeeded with this strategy in expanding the space of the PP in this community until reaching an absolute majority, showed how far point, the strategy of only talking about Bildu and ETA has permeated the entire structure of the PP, like a campaign instruction that cancels any other issue. Moreno, who two weeks ago suffered the onslaught of the Government for Doñana and was forced to put his plan to legalize irrigation in the park’s surroundings on hold at least for the moment, has found a way to turn it around: ETA. They asked him about the rejection of the third vice president, Teresa Ribera, to an urban project with a golf course that the Board has authorized near Doñana, a “crazy idea” for the minister. “I would like the courage that some show in attacking and insulting Andalusia to be used to criticize the fact that there are still 37 ETA collaborators on the Bildu electoral lists,” replied the Andalusian president.

ETA is valid for everything in the campaign. But the question that was being asked this Wednesday in all the campaign headquarters and in the corridors of Congress and the Senate, where the last sessions were held before the final stretch, cleared of plenary sessions to concentrate on the rallies, is: until when it can last? Bildu’s controversy has already eaten up several days of the campaign. The socialists insist that it is a media issue, that people are not involved in it and that their campaign of ads and sensitive issues does permeate — this Wednesday they returned to their homes, with the approval of the law and taking advantage of the fact that Sánchez was in the Balearic Islands, a place where the problem is especially dramatic and the PSOE government’s policy is also very intense—, but the popular believe that Bildu has blown up the president’s campaign and will no longer recover.

multiple factors

Sánchez has officially declared the controversy dead this Wednesday in Congress. Of course, the president does not play alone, nobody does it in politics, and everything will depend on multiple factors. Campaigns have a life of their own. But he has sought a special staging, highly thought out, to give that closure, at least from the PSOE’s point of view: a crossover with Mertxe Aizpurua, Bildu’s spokesperson in Congress. Everything was very measured. She told him that “it is not decent” what they did by putting terrorists on the lists, and that from the world of ex-ETA members “a much more resounding and forceful message of reparation, forgiveness, reconciliation and tribute to the victims” is expected.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

But he also told him something else that makes it very clear that the Government accepts Bildu’s rectification as good and will continue with its negotiations on social issues. The PSOE does not support Bildu to govern in any institution or vice versa —in fact, the PSN allowed UPN to take over the Pamplona city council precisely because it did not want to support Bildu in any government— and it has enormous substantive discrepancies on very sensitive issues such as the management of poster-terrorism, but it does agree with them Budgets based on social negotiations and laws such as housing. Aizpurua, spearhead of Bildu’s strategy that tries to focus its new agenda on social issues to expand its political space, asked about the social shield, which has to be renewed in June. And Sánchez told him that of course in June depending on the situation there will be a new decree with social shield measures and he finished: “We hope to have your support.” That is, things will remain more or less the same.

The Government is convinced that Bildu has rectified it because it has realized the enormous nonsense of trying to convey to society that it is a group that wants to engage in politics, focus on social issues and challenge the PNV for primacy in the Basque Country, and the once have bloodthirsty terrorists on their lists. He has not backed down to do the Executive a favor in the campaign, the Socialists point out, but for his own interest. The PNV, in fact, was already cornering Bildu with this issue. Conversations between the PSOE and Bildu are frequent and fluid, not only in Congress for daily affairs. And these days there have also been contacts to convey to them the error that this turn of events entailed —Sánchez already said it publicly on Friday— and to know if they planned to rectify it. But Bildu works in a very complex way, with many filters and many decision tables. It came to the socialists that there could be rectification, but without certainty. Until Tuesday finally arrived and, at least in the PSOE’s interpretation, it was resounding, with a very self-critical statement.

Now it remains to be seen how much the PP manages to stretch the controversy. Several popular leaders consulted believe that it will be very difficult for Sánchez to return to the axis that he had in mind, of announcements and debates about his management. The president for the moment this Wednesday has decided not to make any announcement, in view of the fact that even the Bildu theme keep killing it But starting tomorrow things could change. In the PSOE they are convinced that the controversy will not come strong at the weekend, decisive because the latest polls will arrive and especially the large central rallies, with the epicenter in the Valencian Community, the jewel in the crown: Sánchez will go on Saturday and Feijóo on Sunday, and hopes to fill the bullring. If he Bildu theme get there alive, it will be very difficult to change the campaign. If not, the game starts over and the end, as always, will be very uncertain.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon election diary, written by the deputy director of EL PAÍS Claudi Pérez. Do you know how much your council spends per inhabitant? Discover it here.