In any of its varieties, the tuna It is a good option in a healthy diet and eating a can a day It is usually a very tempting option and results. The problem comes when we arrive at the supermarket and do not know which one to choose or … We doubt if we are making healthy consumption of this food.

Tuna is an excellent source of high biological value protein and omega fatty acid … as indicated by the integrative and sports nutritionist Paloma Quintana“An advantage of can tuna is that it is very practical, safe and how it is as accepted in our society, as a nutrition and dietary professional, it allows me to organize it within meals, dinners and even breakfasts of my patients” . In this way, it is ensured to provide nutrients such as protein and fat and displace other less healthy products such as pastries or chocolate creams, so it is a great accessible resource for most people.

The benefits of tuna

Tuna is rich in fat -soluble vitamins A and D, essential for the growth, health and repair of the tissues and mucous membranes and for the resistance to infections. Along with these, group B vitamins stand out, specifically B2, B3, B6, B9 and B12, even surpassing other options such as meat, cheeses or eggs. With regard to minerals, tuna is rich in phosphorus, magnesium, iron and iodine.

But despite its great health benefits, you do not always look with good eyes to take a food with strict routine, and this was not going to be less. According to Paloma Quintana, we should not fear salt, “but in people with hypertensionabusing canned tuna could have some contraindication, as well as in people who have had problems with heavy metals. It does not mean that you have to fear fresh or canned tuna for it, but monitor other heavy metal sources (such as drinking water) and consume foods rich in selenium to help our body eliminate these metals.

In addition, although their benefits are innumerable, as we have seen, the weekly canned tuna consumption should not overcome both cans. The explanation to this limit has to do with its high salt content and with the Mercury presence in its composition. As Beatriz Robles recalls, an expert in food nutrition and technology, the Spanish Agency for Food Security and Nutrition (AESAN), qualifies canned tuna as a food “with a medium mercury content.” This means that, if consumed in high amounts, it can be harmful to health. That is why it coincides in the recommendation not to overcome the two weekly cans and alternate their consumption with other fish that have lower mercury content such as Sardina, Boquerón, Bacaladilla and Gold.

This fish can also be combined with other foods rich in protein -The tuna contains 29 grams per 100 grams of the product-it combines with egg in the typical tuna and cooked egg salad, but also legume salads with tuna, even combining tuna and salmon, tuna and sardinillas, to add both fish to Steamed or fresh vegetables. “I have also come to combine tuna with meats, with ham and cheese … for example, in my tuna pizza with cheese and ham, in the eggplant stuffed with tuna, tomato and mozzarella, the combinations are infinite!” .

The challenge of tuna and sport

There are so many benefits that the protagonist has been in Crys Dyaz’s last challenge. The personal trainer has joined Calvo so that, for 21 days, this food is enjoyed and train. With totally healthy and tasty recipes created by the integrative and sports nutritionist Paloma Quintana and varied training designed by the fitness expert, the change after these days is clear: balanced diet and exercise are the perfect combination.

«I have joined the initiative to accompany people to establish healthy habits related to exercise and food, but from a practical and fun perspective. My 21 recipes are very simple and allow us to have fun in the kitchenI explain in each of them for whom and at what time they can be more appropriate and how we can use them, both to make this challenge and to incorporate them into our lives, this is the most important thing, that we establish in our lives actions that are going to Make healthier, without realizing it, be our normality, ”explains the expert.

After this challenge, the nutritionist hopes that the participants, one day that they do not know what to eat, take some peas and make their salad of this vegetable with tuna; Another day you have guests make their lumpy carpaccio recipe with tuna; Another night that they want Pizza – but want a low carbohydrates dinner – make their famous tuna and egg pizza base … “It is not being a diet, it is that these feeding tips are our normality” , concludes.

Recipes with tuna

In the challenge of incorporating tuna into our diet, we discover some recipes from Paloma Quintana that will help you surprise your palate and your guests:1. Tuna toast with roasted and olive peppers

– Clear Calvo +Pro to the Natural

– Extra virgin olive oil without filtering

– Red peppers

– Olives

– whole wheat bread

Preheat the oven at 200 ° C and place the red peppers on a tray and rise for 30 minutes at 180 ° C. Turn off the oven and leave the peppers inside for another 30 minutes. Let the peppers cool, remove the skin and cut them into fine strips.

In a bowl, mix the lifested tuna +pro with a splash of extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. School or mix well to make it uniform.

Use toasted whole wheat bread (rye or a mixture with oatmeal). Place the tuna mixture on the toast. Add the roasted pepper strips. Decorate with sliced ​​olives.

2. Pumpkin cream with tuna

– Half pumpkin (for 2 rations).

– 1 Carrot

– ¾ Fish broth cup (or water as an alternative)

– 2 cans of clear balloon +pro to natural

– 1 tablespoon turmeric

– 1 tablespoon ginger soup

– Black pepper (quantity to taste)

– 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

– 1 tablespoon of cream cheese

– A splash of milk (or coconut milk or cream, according to preference)

– Black Sesame (to decorate)

Cook the pumpkin and carrot: You can boil them or cook them in the microwave until they are tender.

Crushing vegetables: Put the pumpkin and carrot in a blender along with the fish or water broth. Process until you get a creamy texture.

Add spices and tuna: It incorporates clear tuna, turmeric, ginger and a pinch of black pepper. Mix well.

Prepare the decoration: Beat the cream cheese with a splash of milk until you get a soft texture.

It serves and decorates: Pour the cream into a deep plate, add the mixture of cheese and milk as a tapping, sprinkle with black sesame, a little more black pepper and a splash of extra virgin olive oil.

3. Salad and chocolate salty cookies

For cookies:

– 2 medium eggs

– Clear Calvo +Pro to the Natural

– Almond flour or ground almond (50 g)

– Salt (to taste)

– Sesame (optional, to taste)

For the chocolate bath (optional):

– Black chocolate to melt (60 grams)

– Coconut oil (1 teaspoon)

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Crushing two eggs, a lifelong tuna +pro to the natural and 50 grams of almond flour until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. With the help of a spoon, place portions of the mixture on plant paper, giving them the desired shape for cookies.

Bake the cookies for 25 minutes at 170ºC, checking them until golden brown. (Optional) For the chocolate bath, it melts 60 grams of black chocolate along with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Mix well.

Dip the cookies in molten chocolate and let cool. Add an extra touch of salt in scales or sprinkle some sesame, as you prefer.