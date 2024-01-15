Who are currently unemployed in California and have the desire and conditions to take a positioncan access unemployment benefits. In order to receive weekly pay, a series of requirements must be met. The amount will depend on a few factors and can be easily calculated from the official website.

Unemployment benefits are provided by the Employment Development Department (EDD).for its acronym in English) and is granted to those who have resigned or been fired from their jobs for reasons that are not their responsibility.. Under these circumstances, residents of the state governed by Gavin Newsom can receive a weekly amount to support themselves while they look for a new job.

How much is the unemployment benefit in California?

According to the official EDD site, The weekly benefit amount is between US$40 and US$450 and it will depend on some issues. To find out exactly how much is due in your case, the interested party can go to the website and consult the unemployment payment calculator.

Beyond the amount you are eligible to receive, it must be taken into account that to be eligible as a beneficiary, the following requirements must be met:

Be totally or partially unemployed and the reason for not having a job is not the responsibility of the applicant. Be physically fit and willing to work to accept the offer that is presented. Have earned sufficient wages during the regulatory period, which is twelve months.

Approval of unemployment benefits in California depends on some requirements

Besides, The news for those receiving EDD unemployment benefits is that the payment provider will change. Since mid-January, beneficiaries began to receive Money Network debit cards, in which they will receive the amount and which they will be able to use from February 15. Users will be able to use their Bank of America cards until April 15. Afterwards, they will no longer be valid.