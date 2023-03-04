Light, agile, easy to park, with low consumption and low environmental impact. These are some of the attributes of motorbikes and motorcycles, which little by little are gaining ground in urban mobility. In addition, the decarbonization plans approved within the ‘fit for 55’ package, which prohibits the sale of combustion vehicles as of January 1, 2035 in the EU, does not affect motorcycles and light vehicles (category L of approval European).

Regarding registrations in Spain, according to the figures provided by Anesdor, after the good start of the year, the motorcycle and light vehicle sector registered 14,120 units registered in February (3.9% less than in the same period of 2022).

In the accumulated year of 2023, January and February already add up to a total of 28,972 registrations, which represents a growth of 3.1% compared to the first two months of 2022.

On the other hand, according to a study carried out by AMV in collaboration with We are Testers, and in which 800 people over the age of 18 who use motorcycles, cars or public transport in their urban journeys have participated, leaving the car to become a biker in city ​​would mean savings of €453 a year, less stress and more leisure time. In fact, 9 out of 10 bikers affirm that the motorcycle is the most intelligent means of transport for urban trips.

In addition, motorbike and motorcycle users save an average of 23 minutes a day on their journeys, the equivalent of 2 weeks of vacation a year.

According to Audrey Pujol, Marketing Director of AMV “the conclusions of this study value the figure of the biker and allow us to quantify the advantages of choosing two wheels and, therefore, of thinking differently, of thinking with the helmet”.

As exaggerated as it may seem, it is what the interviewed motorcycle users gain in time, when they compare the time they now take in their urban journeys, compared to what it took when they moved by car or public transport. In other words, they invest up to 42% less time in moving around the city on a daily basis.

And this saving is not only translated in time, but also in money. In fact, the study shows that bikers who previously used a car save an average of €453 per year in fuel costs, parking, inspections, repairs, insurance or taxes. I mean, just for the fact that they’ve switched to two wheels, they can buy a round-trip flight to New York.

Compared to the car and public transport users surveyed, the bikers consume more culture; They go more to the cinema, the theater, museums or concerts… specifically, up to 34.7% more. In addition, the motorcycle also accompanies them on their leisure trips outside the city, and on average they make up to 33% more trips per year, compared to non-bikers.