A new law to combat money laundering is causing headaches in the House of Representatives. There are fears that the privacy of innocent citizens will be compromised.

The intention was: a friendly law to put an end to the 16 billion euros (!) that criminals annually store at banks and thus launder money. But criticism of the law is strong: all bank transactions in the Netherlands above 100 euros would end up in a database by law, which means that ‘unprecedented mass surveillance’ threatens. The ‘banking dragnet’ would threaten the privacy of citizens.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives considered the dilemmas of the law. There is a great will to do something about money laundering. Investigations already cost banks 1.4 billion euros a year, and they don’t even always succeed. In 2018, the judiciary imposed a record fine on ING of 775 million euros, because the money laundering approach was insufficient.

Without banks, criminals are nowhere: at some point they have to convert their cash into book money. Now they ‘shop’ at banks, by opening different accounts at various banks, and they remain unnoticed for (too) long. The point is: if you look at all unusual transactions, you will also regularly harass citizens. And it gives the banks a lot of work.

De facto, the bill is as follows: cash transactions between citizens and companies above 3,000 euros are prohibited. Now that maximum is 10,000 euros. The measure would bother criminals: they cannot convert their criminal money into cash, for example into a car, and resell it via a payment account (money laundering).

But the other aspect is more sensitive: the plan to have the five largest banks in our country exchange data for ‘unusual’ transactions above 100 euros. Banks can then compare transactions from customers who have an account with several banks. This can help to discover whether a criminal is ‘smurfing’, for example: depositing small amounts in accounts with several banks. In other words: banks can see patterns and warn each other if there are ‘risks’ associated with customers.

According to the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP), an important cabinet advisor, the law is an 'unlawful interference with the fundamental rights of citizens'. "The way the bill is now, you can't actually accept it," said Aleid Wolfsen.

The AP previously feared “unprecedented mass surveillance”. Following this criticism, the government amended the proposal. Initially, the plan was that special personal data of citizens would also be stored. Think of the payment of medical bills, fines, membership fees of a political party, expenses in the casino, a sex club or the coffee shop. The government came back from that: only the account number may still be shared between banks, the data will be stripped of the customer’s name.

ING reached a settlement of no less than 775 million euros because the internal supervision of money laundering turned out not to be in order.



Please note: banks already monitor all payments, really from 1 cent. Still, the AP is not convinced. If there is ‘central control’, a dangerous path will be taken, is the fear.

There is also doubt in the House of Representatives. After the debacle of the Supplementary Affair, people are so careful. The citizen who wrongly receives a red check mark after his name can be badly ground in the government system. And the database also ends up in the hands of the banks, not even the government itself.

“How do we prevent it from being unrepairable if you ever end up in the wrong bowl?” Steven van Weyenberg (D66) wonders. “If a mistake is made, it can have far-reaching consequences,” said MP Olaf Ephraim. Can a ‘false suspect’ still bank without too much hindrance? “A struggle,” said Pepijn van Houwelingen (FvD). “How much privacy do we sacrifice in exchange for tackling money laundering?” Mahir Alkaya (SP) wants to know.

But Medy van der Laan, chairman of the Dutch Banking Association, points out that every transaction that citizens make is already viewed according to algorithms. Only banks do that for themselves and they don’t work together. “Now we ask: can we do it more efficiently?”

The House of Representatives will chew on it for a while, a debate will not follow until next month. “But you are faced with a difficult decision,” acknowledged Thom de Graaf of the Council of State.

