One of the labor rights to which workers in the Mexican formal sector have access, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT)is the bonusso it is normal to have doubts about it, one of them being how much to deposit.

Now, In the case of workers in the Mexican formal sector with a salary of 12 thousand pesos per month, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), the bonus that must be paid to them is 6 thousand pesos.

Under this understanding, as determined in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), particularly in the Article 87, the bonus that companies and employers must pay to employees must be, at least, 15 days of salary, that is, one fortnight.

In this sense, according to what is stated in Mexican labor laws, the bonus must be paid before the 20th of December.

How much bonus do I get if I earn $12,000 and before when should they give it to me?/Photo: Freepik

“Workers will have the right to an annual bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least fifteen days of salary,” is detailed in article 87 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

It should be taken into account that, although the Federal Labor Law determines that the minimum that must be paid as a bonus is 15 days of salary, There are companies and employers that pay their workers more.

In the event that the company or employer has not paid the bonus in a timely manner, the Federal Labor Law (LFT) establishes that a fine of 5 thousand times the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA) will be imposed, according to at the value of 2024.

It should be noted, in this sense, that for the application of the fine for non-payment of the bonus, different elements are taken into consideration, such as the intention of the employer, the economic capacity of the employer and whether it is a case of recidivism.

Finally, according to the official website of the Mexican government, A worker in the formal sector has one year, starting on December 20, to claim payment of this benefit in the event that the bonus has not been deposited..