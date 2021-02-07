With only days for the teams to enter the field and kick off the match, it is a matter of hours for the Super Bowl LV start. With the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing home games at Raymond James Stadium, no one wants to miss the most iconic game in the NFL. But, before all this, What is the value of a seat to witness the Super Bowl?

Fans who want to attend Raymond James Stadium, according to the official NFL ticket page, must pay between $ 4,462 dollars up to $ 14,875 dollars (per person), depending on the type of package or experience they want to live during the Super Bowl. In pesos, taking into account the blue dollar of the day ($ 150), we would be talking about $ 669,300 and $ 2,231,250, respectively.

It should be noted that on the NFL resale page, the cheapest tickets are double. For two people, the cheapest package is $ 4,950 dollars ($ 742,500 pesos); while the individual is at $ 8,750 dollars ($ 1,312,500 pesos). On the other hand, the most expensive combo for two people is at $ 34,676 dollars ($ 5,201,400 pesos), while the individual one, where the subject would share with Hall of Fame players, is $ 50,000 dollars ($ 7,500,000 pesos).

It should be noted that not everyone will have the joy of witnessing Super Bowl LV from Raymond James Stadium. Due to sanitary protocols to prevent Covid-19 infections, the NFL shortened the maximum capacity of the venue. Of the 75,000 spectators that the stadium can accommodate for special events, only 22,000 people will be able to count on the participation, which will be divided into 17,500 for fans and 7,500 for health workers who are vaccinated and provide assistance during the duration of the event .

It is tradition that the finalist teams have a lot of tickets to distribute between acquaintances and strangers. In fact, for Super Bowl LV the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, of the total tickets, will receive 17.5%. In other words, we are talking about 2,500 tickets to deliver to workers, friends and relatives of each of the sports entities.

The #NFL is providing all 25,000 fans with these free PPE kits upon arrival at the stadium for #SBLV. All personnel and fans, including the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who are receiving free tickets from the NFL, will be required to wear face coverings through the game. pic.twitter.com/X4RrKuSj5c – Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 2, 2021

Before the teams that would participate in Super Bowl LV were decided, the NFL published the price of three special packages to live the experience of the American football final. These combos would be: Touchdown Club ($ 6,750), 55 Live ($ 8,000) and Champions ($ 10,000).

Super Bowl LV will take place next Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will seek the third Super Bowl of the franchise with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by a legendary Tom Brady, will try to be the first team to lift a Vince Lombardi trophy at home and the second in its history.