The Orlando-Miami route brightline train It was a resounding success in its first month of operations, generating million-dollar profits that exceeded all expectations. The railway company reported that it obtained U$1,500,000 in profits since the service opened.

This system connects southern Florida with the central region, creating a high-speed rail service that has proven to be highly profitable. Since September 22, Brightline has carried nearly 18,000 passengers on “long-haul” tripswith an average rate of US$84 per person.

The service has experienced significant growth, since the number of passengers increased by 56 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. In September 2022, Brightline carried just over 91,000 passengers. However, in this last month, the figure rose to 143,053 people who used the service in Florida.

The increase in demand has led the company to expand its offering, scheduling 15 daily round trips between Orlando and Miami. For the month of November, Brightline is expected to make up to 16 daily round tripsdeparting from Orlando International Airport.

Brightline station in Orlando, Florida, one of the most innovative in the country.

Brightline, a success story in the Florida railway industry

Brightline, which first launched in 2018 in South Florida, connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, has expanded its services in recent years, including stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. Construction of the 170-mile extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando began in 2019 as a $6,000,000,000 project. This project has had a substantial economic impact in Florida, generating approximately 10,000 jobs and contributing around $6,400,000,000 in direct economic impact in the region.

The journey between Miami and Orlando covers 235 miles and, thanks to the high speed of the train, can be completed in between 3 and 3.5 hours, depending on stops at stations in South Florida. Brightline has earned a reputation for providing its passengers with an exceptional travel experience., with innovative station design, large waiting rooms and comfortable trains. Stations feature amenities such as Starlink Wi-Fi, chargers and plugs at every seat, and a variety of food, beverage and cocktail options available for purchase.

In the case of the new Orlando station, it is located in the new Terminal C of the International Airport of this city, occupying an area of ​​3,470 square meters. It is the only intercity passenger rail station located at an airport in the United States and connects directly to the airport parking lot.. In addition, it offers quick access to other terminals through the airport’s Terminal Link.

Regarding technology and mobility options, The company launched a concierge service called Brightline+ to connect passengers with stations and transportation services from the beginning to the end of their trip., making it easy to plan and book your trip. A new digital experience for passengers was also introduced, with a redesigned mobile app that makes the booking process faster and more efficient.

The company has ambitious plans to expand further on the US West Coast with the Brightline West projectwhich will be the first high-speed rail network with all-electric trains operating at speeds of up to 200 mph, connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas.