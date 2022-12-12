Here’s what Pos commissions are worth for banks

More than 5 billion transactions in 2021up 170% compared to 2015, with the amount of transactions approaching i 238 billion eurosalmost double in six years. The cards in circulation (including credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards) are 106 million, on average almost two each for each Italian, up 17%. Debit cards (ATMs in particular) are the preferred tool for purchases, with 183 billion euros in payments and 3.8 billion transactions last year, followed by credit cards with 84 billion euros and 1.3 billion transactions and then by prepaid cards with 54 billion euros and 1.5 billion of operations. These are the numbers of Italy’s Pos and electronic payments photographed in the snapshot of the Study Center of An enterprise.

But these figures also turn into a river of cash for the banks. It is understandable that there is wild opposition to the reduction or – worse – to zero commissions. According to a study by Global Datacommissions for us amount to a total of 0.7%, including however those particularly favourablei applied for large-scale distribution. For SosTariffe, in September the costs vary between 1.4% and 1.7% between debit and credit cards. Translated: it ranges from a minimum of 1.6 to a maximum of 4.04 billion euros. per year. In errands. True, therefore, that since these are private companies it is right that they earn from every single profitable asset they have at their disposal, but it is not clear then why the choices and problems of credit institutions should fall on the shoulders of taxpayers when instead they are in difficulty.

Subscribe to the newsletter

