AMD presented with Asus its new line of processors Ryzen 5000 for notebooks– the result, more performance and high speeds for heavy-duty tasks, along with better operating conditions heat dissipation hand in hand with Asus.

The companies showed last Thursday three models of notebooks designed “especially for each type of consumer within the gamer category, which stand out for incredible battery life for gamers, creators and professionals, thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors ”, explained the company at an event (virtual, in times of pandemic) for journalists attended by Clarín.

They say the battery can last up to 21 hours.

“One of the teams featured by both companies is the new ASUS ROG Flow X13, an ultraportable notebook that combines the unprecedented performance levels of the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS Processor, along with the versatility of the 2-in-1 -on the go- convertible. team.

The AMD Processor provides high performance for games, while managing to extend the battery of the equipment up to a maximum of 10 hours, thanks to its energy efficiency”, Both companies presented.

The new line of AMD and Asus

They also announced the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, more compact, with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, “the processor with the highest performance in the notebook market belonging to to the latest line of processors released at CES 2021”.

These computers are designed, due to their characteristics, for high-performance jobs (and not so much for average users).

To find out what needs each processor responds to, here we review each one of them (not only from AMD but also from Intel).

The riskiest proposition is a double screen. “In turn, the powerful dual-screen gaming notebook, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor that provides unmatched power that, thanks to its innovative liquid metal cooling, allows more power to be delivered to processors without increasing noise levels, ”they explained.

How much do they cost and where do you get it?



ROG Zephyrus G14 by ASUS

Clarín confirmed with Asus and AMD the prices and although they have very high prices for the Argentine market, they are obtained in Compumund and retailers of Free market, so there are installment options.

G14: from $ 219,999 to $ 344,999

X13 with XG mobile: $ 521,499

Simple X13: $ 235,999

TUF: from $ 209,999 to $ 224,999

Zephyrus duo: $ 614,999 .

They arrive in Argentina during the first half of July.

The chips promise 21 hours of battery life



The duo, the riskiest in the segment (and most expensive).

The Ryzen 5000 series was unveiled at the 2021 edition of CES.

This is how they incorporated the family of the series 5000 H and 5000 U: the H dedicated to gaming and the U to ultralight. The chipset is built in 7 nanometers, something that the company maintains on the desktop since the last generation, and they are made in Zen 3 architecture, which is the novelty with which the company wants to begin to dispute the market for laptops to Intel, where the blues rule.

There are, in total, 14 new processors, of which 11 are based on Zen 3 and the remaining 3 are Zen 2, the previous generation.

In fact, one of the advantages that one of them has is that it operates on 8 cores in ultra-thin, something that until now did not exist in the market. Computers with so many cores are important to those who perform tasks of high performance and high demand for heavy programs.