The festival of Sanremo is officially over, and Angelina Mango won the coveted prize in a challenge to the last song. The 23-year-old took the win thanks to the song “Boredom”. At this festival, we admired many clothes and accessories, which truly left us speechless. Each artist relies on a stylist, who, based on the personality, the song and the choreography, chooses the most suitable outfits. The question many ask is precisely the cost of these outfits. Today, let's find out how much the jewels worn by Angelina Mango during the Sanremo Festival.

Angelina Mango jewelry and outfits

The young singer who won the seventy-fourth edition of the Festival, since the first evening, she presented herself to the public with elegant but at the same time daring clothes. To face his first experience on the Ariston stage, Angelina has entrusted itself to the capable hands of Nick Cerioni, who chose a series of colorful, designer dresses for her Etro Of Marco De Vincenzo. From the first evening, the young woman left her mark, not only with her song, but also with his looks.

Also attracting a lot of attention were the jewels worn by the girl. Necklaces, rings and bracelets, all unique and special. In fact, in addition to the “stage jewels” Angelina wears lucky necklaces and bracelets. But, how much are the other jewels worn by the young woman worth? Angelina has always worn designer jewels “Atelier VM”.

All in yellow gold 18kt, they allowed her outfits to shine even more. Necklace “Milan” is the most expensive piece, and its value is 1,200 euros. While, the different rings used in the evenings have prices that vary from 95 to the 280 euros for the model New York.

Atelier VM jewelry

Angelina opted for simple, but at the same time very, jewels details, some with low prices, others less. But, overall, his outfits they enchanted most of the audience.