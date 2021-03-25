The estimate of sowing costs for the 2020/21 season by agricultural producers was close to 10 billion dollars, 14% lower than what was witnessed in the previous season.

This was stated in a report from the Rosario Stock Exchange for the main six crops (soybeans, corn, wheat, barley, sunflower and sorghum).

The fundamentals that lead to the total investment for sowing being below the past cycle are the slight drop in the sown area, conditioned by the lack of moisture in the soil, and the decrease in investment needs of dollars / average hectare, figures that presented interannual variations of -2.2% and -11.9%, respectively.

The main cost benefits were for wheat planting and premium soybeans, with dollar values ​​falling 16.2% and 14%, respectively. Furthermore, the only increases were for beer barley, forage and sunflower from Buenos Aires and La Pampa. In other words, the grains that had falls in their costs represent 93% of the total planted territory, while the remaining 7% exhibited increases.

From the Rosario entity they highlighted that the total amounts invested remained practically constant between the 2016/17 season until 2018/19 where the variation between the minimum and the maximum record, campaigns 2017/18 and 2018/19 respectively, was 150 million dollars.

“This represents a low variation, given that the absolute amounts of these campaigns exceeded 10 billion US dollars and this variation represents a movement of 1.4% in relative terms,” ​​he added.

Conversely, the amount invested for production in the 2019/20 campaign represented the maximum disbursement of the last five years, when the estimated investment amounted to 11,600 million dollars, 10% above the previous maximum. In the 2020/21 campaign, this amount suffered an estimated decrease of 14%, at an approximate value of 10,000 million dollars due to the fall in the area sown due to the lack of moisture in the soil, on the one hand, and the lower value in dollars of the supplies and services surveyed, on the other.