In many places in Latin America the discourse was established that living in the United States is much more expensive than in other countriesand now this can be confirmed thanks to a study in which it is specified What is the amount a family must earn in salary to be considered middle class?.

According to the criteria of

According to analysis by the Pew Research Center (PSC), An American family must earn between US$49,715 and US$62,147 to be classified as lower middle class. This amount was determined based on the position that to reach said social class, it is necessary to have income between two thirds and double the average income.

Furthermore, this result not only takes into account the income level of each family, but also Two aspects play a very important role: the cost of living of the place where the person resides, as well as the educational level which you can access, according to the region in which you live.

Special importance was given to the educational level and, obviously, the costs that this entails in determining the average income of the lower middle class, given that it is not the same to live in all states of the North American country: for example, buying a home in Los Angeles, California, can It’s up to twice as expensive as anywhere else. And that pattern is repeated in many other aspects of daily life.

Neighborhoods are very important in determining the social class of families Photo:iStock Share

Is it harder for migrants to become middle class in the United States?

According to the PSC study, it was determined that in 2022, when 14 percent of the US population was immigrant, This sector was less likely to reach the middle class compared to native citizens.which logically results in greater chances of living in low-income households.

The results indicate that more than a third of migrants lived in low-income householdswhile 29 percent of natives did the same in the United States, which reflects greater difficulty for foreigners when it comes to inserting themselves economically in the country.

Within this parameter, a great difference is established according to the places of birth, since, for example, only 6 percent of those born in Central America and the Caribbean were in higher income levelscompared to the 25 percent of the population who came from Asia, Europe or Oceania who had high incomes.