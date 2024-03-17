Less than four months passed between the 2023 edition of the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix and the 2024 edition. This is a peculiarity that clearly highlights the changes in performance that the pre-season brings with it. Although care must be taken when making comparisons between races held in different conditions, it is clear that the first round of the new MotoGP season, contested with bikes fresh from the factories, has already allowed some riders to make significant improvements.

The best performances of the weekend

Last November, during the 2023 GP, Luca Marini set the new Lusail record by taking pole position. Less than four months later, this record has already been broken, once again by a Ducati rider, Jorge Martin. The improvement in this short period of time was almost a second.

The Sprint had the same number of laps as last year and the same winner. The comparison is quite clear when talking about the total time taken to cover the distance of the short race: in those 11 laps, he was 11.3 seconds faster than in 2023.

The main race, however, was shortened by one lap after Raul Fernandez had a technical problem on the starting grid. Therefore, the overall race time is difficult to compare with that of November. However, if the race is virtually extended by one lap based on the time recorded by Pecco Bagnaia on the penultimate completed lap, it can be estimated that the overall time would have been reduced by approximately fifteen seconds if all 22 laps had been completed.

See also Fernando Ortiz's 5 concerns with America to face Necaxa in J14 Pole position 2023 : 1'51″762 (L. Marini, Ducati) 2024 : 1'50″789 (J. Martin, Ducati) Sprint winner time

2023 : 20'52″634 in 11 laps (J. Martin, Ducati) 2024 : 20'41″287 in 11 laps (J. Martin, Ducati) GP winner's time

2023 : 41'43″654 in 22 laps (F. Di Giannantonio, Ducati) 2024 : 39'34″869 in 21 laps (P. Bagnaia, Ducati)

Performance by manufacturer

There is one thing that has not changed one iota in Ducati, and that is the position occupied: pole position, victory in the Sprint and victory in the main race. The jackpot is always present. As we saw, Ducati lowered its best time of the weekend by almost a second. On the other hand, in terms of top speed, it was 1.2 km/h slower, a drop not found among other manufacturers.

Best time 2023 : 1'51″762 (L. Marini) 2024 : 1'50″789 (J. Martin) Best top speed

2023 : 356.4 km/h (J. Zarco) 2024 : 357.6 km/h (E. Bastianini) Best grid position

2023 : 1st (L. Marini) 2024 : 1st (J. Martin) Best position in the Sprint

2023 : 1st (J. Martin) 2024 : 1st (J. Martin) Best positions in the race

2023 : 1st (F. Di Giannantonio) 2024 : 1st (P. Bagnaia)

New track record for Jorge Martin Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With an improvement of 1.8 in its best time of the weekend and a 4.8 km/h improvement in its top speed, the KTM was the one that made the biggest step forward at the end of the first Grand Prix of the season In fact, it was the only brand to reach the 360 ​​km/h threshold, and that's no mean feat: in Lusail, this barrier had only been broken once in a Grand Prix, with 362.4 km/h recorded by Zarco's Ducati in 2021. The results also improved significantly.

Best time

2023 : 1'52″729 (B. Binder) 2024 : 1'50″913 (B. Binder) Best top speed

2023 : 355.2 km/h (B. Binder) 2024 : 360.0 km/h (J. Miller) Best grid position

2023 : 10th (B. Binder) 2024 : 4th (B. Binder) Best position in the Sprint

2023 : 7th (B. Binder) 2024 : 2nd (B. Binder) Best position in the race

2023 : 5th (B. Binder) 2024 : 2nd (B. Binder) See also MotoGP 2022: results and classification of the Qatar GP

Jack Miller has destroyed the top speed charts! Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Aprilia's lap gain between November and March was 1.3 seconds, while the top speed was 2.4 km/h higher. The Aprilia also achieved a front row and top three finish in the Sprint. A first for the brand, before slowing down in the long race.

Best time

2023 : 1'52″175 (M. Vinales) 2024 : 1'50″872 (A. Espargaro) Best top speed

2023 : 354.0 km/h (M. Vinales, A. Espargaro) 2024 : 356.4 km/h (M. Vinales) Best position on the grid

2023 : 8th (M. Vinales) 2024 : 2nd (A. Espargaro) Best position in the Sprint

2023 : 6th (M. Vinales) 2024 : 3rd (A. Espargaro) Best position in the race

2023 : 4th (M. Vinales) 2024 : 8th (A. Espargaro)

Aleix Espargaro put the Aprilia to the test on Saturday Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Between the two editions of the Qatar Grand Prix, Yamaha achieved a lap improvement of six tenths, as well as a 1.2 km/h improvement on its top speed of the weekend. The best results, however, were systematically obtained by Fabio Quartararo and showed a clear decline.

See also River vs Arsenal: where to watch the game on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction for the 2023 League Cup Best time

2023 : 1'52″524 (F. Quartararo) 2024 : 1'51″918 (F. Quartararo) Best top speed

2023 : 354.0 km/h (F. Quartararo) 2024 : 355.2 km/h (F. Quartararo) Best grid position

2023 : 13th (F. Quartararo) 2024 : 16th (F. Quartararo) Best position in the Sprint

2023 : 8th (F. Quartararo) 2024 : 12th (F. Quartararo) Best position in the race

2023 : 7th (F. Quartararo) 2024 : 11th (F. Quartararo)

Fabio Quartararo is still the clear leader of Yamaha Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda's improvement in times over the weekend was comparable to that achieved by Yamaha, although slightly lower. The maximum speed, however, remained unchanged. Like its direct rival, the Japanese brand has seen its results weaken.

Best time

2023 : 1'52″103 (M. Marquez) 2024 : 1'51″537 (J. Zarco) Best top speed

2023 : 355.2 km/h (J. Mir) 2024 : 355.2 km/h (J. Zarco, L. Marini) Best grid position

2023 : 7th (M. Marquez) 2024 : 13th (J. Zarco) Best position in the Sprint

2023 : 11th (M. Marquez) 2024 : 15th (J. Mir) Best position in the race

2023 : 11th (M. Marquez) 2024 : 12th (J. Zarco)

Johann Zarco has made his presence felt in the Honda clan Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images