The children in the gym on Bangkokdreef in Overvecht fall silent. Youssef, twelve years old, has asked the group to sit down. He explains a wrestling exercise. Lift opponent under the armpits, pull him and place him on his back. He demonstrates it and then makes pairs. The children, aged between four and fourteen, run onto the mat.

On a low wooden bench at the side, Jamna Ghoula (52) and her son Adam Al Kandoussi (25) watch. They smile. “We train him a bit, so that he can later provide the training himself. In this way we always want to inspire new generations,” says Al Kandoussi softly, while Youssef gives instructions.

At the beginning of the evening, Youssef ran with a few friends from the large gallery flat across the street, where he lives, to the gym in the Utrecht district. He has been given a key, opens the door, lets the other children in and starts rolling out the wrestling mats. They come here twice every week, boys and girls mixed, in football shirts and dresses.

Participate for free

It costs twenty euros per month. For some that is too much. “I often have parents who come and say that the children need to take swimming lessons and they need the money for that. Then they let go of wrestling,” says Al Kandoussi. He and his mother sometimes let those children participate for free, without the others knowing, because some are ashamed. “I think it is so important that they continue. You see them deteriorate when they stop, physically and mentally. A child should never, never, never stop,” says Al Kandoussi.

The gym on Bangkokdreef is located in the middle of one of the worst neighborhoods in Utrecht, although Ghoula and Al Kandoussi will never say so. “Overfighting comes after Mecca,” they always say. But of course they know the problems in the high-rise district. More than a quarter of residents have difficulty making ends meet (28 percent compared to 14 percent nationally), a fifth are seriously overweight (nationally approximately 15 percent) and less than half exercise sufficiently. The latter is slightly below the national average, but 10 percentage points below the Utrecht average.

Poverty is an important reason that there is little sport and exercise. And also: that many non-Western immigrants live in the neighborhood. Both groups exercise much less than average, studies show. And that is not without consequences. People who exercise too little are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and have an increased risk of certain types of cancer. It is one of the leading underlying causes of morbidity and mortality in the country. ‘Inactivity’ is the direct cause of the death of six thousand people every year.

Photo Merlin Daleman



Gym for women

Jamna Ghoula and Adam Al Kandoussi have founded a gym for women – something like this never existed in Overvecht. They give sports lessons in community centers for poor people and have special sports evenings for disabled children, also a group for whom there was almost nothing in the neighborhood. Al Kandoussi is also a professional wrestler – he is in the national squad and hopes to make it to the Paris Olympics. After that tournament he stops to focus entirely on his work in Overvecht.

Ghoula also trains a lot: she wants to obtain a black belt in the relatively unknown ground combat sport of grappling.

“My parents never allowed me to play sports as a child,” says Ghoula at the edge of the wrestling mat. She grew up in Morocco, a family with eleven children. Her father left for the Netherlands when she was still young. There was work in the ironworks. Later the whole family went, they settled in Utrecht. “My parents raised me with one goal in mind: I had to become a good woman. For them that means a mother, a housewife.”

But she was a child who couldn’t sit still. She wanted to move, run, jump. With a friend who was allowed to take sports lessons, she secretly imitated judo lessons in the park. She learned to grip, rolled on the ground – her parents knew nothing. Still, she followed the path her parents had created. To marry. Four children. But she couldn’t let go of sports.

“My husband didn’t want it either, being out there like that. But I still went to a sports class for women in a community center. When I saw that teacher I knew: I want to do this too,” she says. “It’s a matter of culture. Not about religion, Islam has nothing to do with it for me, but about our culture and the position of women in it. That still has an effect, although I see younger generations exercising more. For young girls it is a much more normal part of their lives, they know that it is unhealthy not to do it. But my parents still don’t understand what I’m doing.”

Photo Merlin Daleman



Gymnastics rings in the ceiling

“I am her walking dream,” says Al Kandoussi from the other side of the room. Because with her children, Jamna Ghoula would do everything differently. And he, Adam, loved sports the most of the three. He could walk and climb very quickly and she put him in gymnastics. Of course he had to do gymnastics beautifully, with straight legs, but he couldn’t do that well. So Ghoula tied slats in the backs of his knees at home to let him feel how it should be done. And when he didn’t dare do a backflip, she pretended to support him with a tightened headscarf while she let him do it himself. The small rooms of their house were constantly being renovated. Beams and gymnastics rings in the ceiling, holes everywhere, the floor full of mattresses to cushion falls.

When he switched to wrestling and showed talent, she drove him everywhere. Competitions throughout the country, sometimes abroad. Hours in the car for games that were sometimes over after five minutes. He only started at the age of 12, which was actually very late to get far, but with the help of his trainer Edmar Abdoulaev, his family and his own mother, he still reached the top. “We really had to speed things up,” says Ghoula. “He sometimes just wanted to play, but we were focused, because we really wanted him to improve.”

Crowing with joy

The first seventeen years of his life were the best, says Al Kandoussi. Then his brother Abdeljabbar was still there. The brother he lifted out of his wheelchair, put on the ground and started playing with – even though that wasn’t really possible. Crowing and screeching with joy. There is a memorial bench for him in the neighborhood. He could do very little physically, but still managed to change the neighborhood. He lowered sidewalks, removed obstacles and made the neighborhood more wheelchair-friendly.

He passed away in 2018 and everything Adam Al Kandoussi has done since then for the people in the neighborhood “is an extension of his life” – “he is my motivation, in everything.” Jamna Ghoula talks a little softer when it comes to it. “He loved exercise, I could tell it was good for him. Through him I discovered that everyone should be able to exercise, even if it is very difficult.”

She looks away and shouts into the audience: “Well done Leyla, nice throw!”

Leyla, thirteen years old, teaches part of the lesson together with Youssef. She takes care of a little boy who never came before. He is visibly overweight and his motor skills are actually not good enough to participate. So Leyla prepares a separate mat for him and starts practicing somersaults with him. “Roll on, very good,” she tells him softly. Afterwards, when she has rolled up the mats and put them in the storage room, she says that many of her friends never exercise. “I don’t understand that,” she says, “you want to get fit, right? I’m also into kickboxing. I prefer to go every day.”

Photo Merlin Daleman



When evening falls and the children have gone home, Al Kandoussi stands outside the gym. He points to the Turkish bakery on the corner and the snack bar next to it. Sweet and fatty everywhere, he says. “Sometimes children stop wrestling and I see them later in the mosque or in the shopping center. Then they become little balloons.” He doesn’t even have to say anything. She just looks at her questioningly. “And then they feel ashamed,” he says.

“There are so many weaker people in this neighborhood,” says Ghoula. She was seriously ill a few times, but as soon as she could, she started exercising again. That “mentally saved her,” she says. She tries to convey this to the women in her gym, or to the parents of a number of disabled children she trains. She recently convinced a woman to get on a treadmill, even though she had never dared to do so. A great day, she says. But just as often it doesn’t work. “Many people can’t keep it up because they’re not used to it. You have to keep pulling at it.”