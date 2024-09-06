Mosquitoes do not just sense the CO2 and the smells of humans; they have a surprising method of locating their prey: they perceive body heat, as if they had infrared vision. This fascinating result, which emerged from studies conducted atUniversity of California to Holy Barbara and published on Naturecould revolutionize the strategies for fighting these annoying insects.

Mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit

Mosquitoes are more than just a summer nuisance. They are responsible for serious diseases such as malaria, dengue, yellow fever and Zika, which cause hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions of cases each year. Therefore, understanding how these insects locate humans is crucial to developing more effective prevention methods.

Until recently, it was known that mosquitoes use various sensors to find their prey, such as those that detect CO2 and skin odors. However, new studies have shown that mosquitoes are able to sense human heat through specialized sensors located in the cavities of their antennae. These sensors help them detect body temperature, which is between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, from a distance of about 70 centimeters.

The Effect of Clothing on Mosquito Protection

This finding offers explanations as to why loose clothing may offer better protection against mosquito bites. Not only do they make it more difficult for mosquitoes penetrate the skin, but they also make human heat less visible, thus decreasing their ability to locate us.

New information about how mosquitoes sense heat could be used to design more effective traps. Know Their “infrared vision system” will enable the development of devices that attract and capture these insects in a more targeted way.

