When drawings by the Dutch artist Willem van Genk are offered at an art fair in Paris, alarm bells immediately go off among enthusiasts. Van Genk’s work is hardly in circulation, so how did those drawings end up there? Editor Arjen Ribbens followed the trail together with those involved. Who is behind this?
