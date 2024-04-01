FSB of the Russian Federation: militants detained in Dagestan supplied terrorists from Crocus

The militants detained during the counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in Dagestan turned out to be associated with the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, which occurred on March 22. Details about their role in the incident were reported by the Public Relations Center (PSC) of the FSB of Russia.

It was established that the cell consisted of four people. They were preparing a terrorist attack in Kaspiysk on the Kaspiysk embankment or in Victory Park, in crowded places. The militants conducted reconnaissance of the area, assembled an improvised explosive device and bought automatic weapons. After carrying out the attack, they planned to travel outside of Russia.

The security forces found out that the militants were directly involved in financing and providing means of terror to those who attacked Crocus. One of the detainees admitted that he delivered weapons to terrorists from Crocus. He said that operatives seized 2 Kalashnikov assault rifles and 460 rounds of ammunition from his home.

Those preparing a terrorist attack in Makhachkala hid in the apartment of a Russian politician

According to the Mash Telegram channel, the militants were hiding in the apartment of the candidate for deputy in the village of Moksob, Khasavyurt district, Mikael Aligadzhiev. According to available information, the apartment was rented to them by Aligadzhiev’s brother. The home was stormed, and two illegal migrants from Tajikistan were found there – 36-year-old Abduvokhid Faizulloev and 24-year-old Rustam Saidzoda. In the apartment they found a revolver, a Makarov pistol, ammunition and a passport in the name of Madina Nazriyeva, who probably helped the militants.

During the operation of the security forces in Kaspiysk, as well as in the Leninsky and Sovetsky districts of Makhachkala, a counter-terrorist operation regime was declared. FSB special forces blocked terrorists who were in several apartments in residential buildings in these cities. During the CTO there were no casualties among personnel, no civilians were injured, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia clarified.

The Investigative Committee reported the receipt of large sums into the accounts of those who attacked Crocus

It was clarified that the investigation has confirmed data that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine. This money was used, among other things, in preparing the terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, journalists discovered a crypto wallet from which the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was allegedly sponsored. The number was found in one of the Telegram channels, which is associated with the Voice of Khorasan organization, owned by the Afghan wing of the Islamic State. (IS, ISIS, is recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia and is banned). According to available data, on March 22, an amount approximately equal to half of what was promised to the terrorists was transferred from the crypto wallet.