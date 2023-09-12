Putin proposed expanding Far Eastern mortgages at 2% for defense industry employees

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed making Far Eastern mortgages more popular among citizens by changing its parameters. During the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the head of state said that he considers it necessary to expand the preferential program, raising the upper limit to nine million rubles and extending it to all workers of the military-industrial complex (DIC) in the Far East.

How Far Eastern mortgages may change

An increase in the maximum loan size is proposed for borrowers who plan to purchase housing in the Far East with an area of ​​more than 60 square meters. According to Putin, the measure will give Russian families more opportunities to choose an apartment on the primary housing market or to build their own home.

I propose adjusting the parameters of the Far Eastern mortgage, increasing its attractiveness – my colleagues and I also talked about this yesterday

Vladimir Putin
President of Russia

The President added that it is necessary to extend the Far Eastern mortgage at two percent per annum to all defense industry workers, regardless of their age and marital status. He noted that this would be the next step in the development of the program, and recalled that in 2022, teachers and doctors working in the Far East received the opportunity to take out such a loan for housing.

Photo: Yuri Smityuk / TASS

The head of state added that initially only young families could take advantage of Far Eastern mortgages—it was with the purpose of supporting them that the program was created. To date, more than 78 thousand families have purchased housing using this tool.

What is a Far Eastern mortgage

The Far Eastern Mortgage program was launched in December 2019. It involves issuing loans at two percent for the purchase of housing in any of the 11 regions of the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD). In this way, the government plans to improve the living conditions of citizens and develop the local construction market. The operator is the housing development institute “DOM.RF”, which compensates banks for lost profits.

Now the maximum loan amount is six million rubles, and the term is up to 242 months, or more than 20 years. The mortgage rate should not exceed two percent, but may be lower. The down payment is equal to 15 percent of the cost of housing, the use of maternity capital is allowed. You can leave real estate in any Russian region as collateral.

Photo: Vitaly Ankov / RIA Novosti

Mortgages under the program are provided to spouses no older than 35 years old, single parents no older than 35 years old with children under 19 years old, participants in the Far Eastern Hectare and increasing labor mobility programs, medical workers and teachers who have worked in the Far East for at least five years, as well as forced migrants from the territories of Ukraine, LPR and DPR.

Within the framework of the program, it is not possible to obtain a loan to repay an existing mortgage. In addition, this loan can only be used once. If a person has already acted as a co-borrower or guarantor, he will not be able to take out another Far Eastern mortgage.

At the time of launch, the program was limited to 2025, but in October 2022, Putin instructed the government to extend the period until 2030. In December, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the implementation of the order and noted that from 2023 to 2025, about 70 billion rubles will be allocated for the implementation of Far Eastern mortgages.