In the annals of computing history, few rivalries have captured as much attention as that between Microsoft and the open source Linux operating system.

However, over the years, this rivalry has undergone a notable transformation, evolving into a collaboration that would surprise many people; This article explores the journey of this relationship, from the beginnings characterized by disagreements and competition to the current phase of cooperation.

The early years: the rivalry and clashes Microsoft against Linux (1990-2000)

In the 1990s, MS dominated the computing landscape with its Windows operating system, as Linux gained ground as an open source operating system.

The competition was fierce, with Microsoft seeing Linux as a threat to its supremacy; this period saw a series of confrontations, including critical public comments and the famous “Halloween Documents“, internal documents from the Redmond giant that were leaked and raised concerns in the open source community.

Basically they were documents where it was clearly stated how open source (alluding to Linux-based operating systems) was “a cancer” and that for this reason open source had to be banned.

A Change of Tone (2000-2010)

In 2001 Steve Ballamer, then CEO of the Redmond giant said verbatim “Linux is a cancer“, However, no one then would have expected the technological giant to become a strong collaborator and supporter of this “cancer”.

Towards the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the new millennium, the climate began to change; new leaders emerged in both communities, leading to a softening of positions.

In 2006, Microsoft and Novell they announced a historic agreement that included mutual support for their products and although this agreement was controversial, marked a change of tone on Microsoft's part towards Linux.

The cloud revolution and WSL (2010-2020)

With the rise of cloud computing, Microsoft focused on offering cloud-based solutions cloud through Azure; in this context, collaboration with Linux became more pragmatic.

In 2015, Microsoft announced the native support for Docker on Windows, marking a significant step towards the integration of Linux and Windows technologies; the introduction of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in 2016 was another major step forward, allowing developers to run a Linux environment directly on Windows.

The Turning Point: Microsoft and the Linux Foundation (Mid-2010 onwards)

The decisive turning point came when Microsoft became a member of the Linux Foundation in 2016; this gesture marked an unprecedented openness on the part of Microsoft towards the Linux community; from that point, the company began actively contributing to open source projects, working with Linux developers to improve performance on Azure and providing patches to the Linux kernel.

The GitHub revolution

A crucial chapter in the history of collaboration between MS and the open source community opens with theacquisition of GitHub by Microsoft in 2018; GitHub, the hosting platform for collaborative software development, represents the beating heart of many open source communities, including Linux.

The acquisition initially raised concerns and suspicions, but Microsoft handled the transition with a collaborative approach; GitHub has become one of the leading tools for developer collaboration, joining forces of the Windows and Linux communities.

GitHub's tighter integration with Microsoft development tools, such as Visual Studio Code, has proven to foster cross-border cooperationallowing developers to work seamlessly on projects involving both platforms.

This significant step further strengthened the bond between Microsoft and the open source community, demonstrating that collaboration can flourish even in places where there were once divisions.

Current collaboration and the “Windows AI Studio Tool” case

In 2023, the collaboration between the Redmond giant and Linux has reached an unexpectedly close point; projects like Visual Studio Code, a cross-platform development environment, and support for Linux on Azure are tangible examples of this synergy.

Recently, theitem on Windows Central highlights how even tools like the “Windows AI Studio Tool” require the use of WSL, demonstrating ever-deeper integration between Microsoft and Linux technologies.

Conclusion

The evolution of the relationship between Microsoft and Linux, from a hostile rivalry to a strategic collaboration, it is a unique story in the world of computing.

As both platforms continue to evolve, the convergence of technologies looks set to lead to new and innovative solutions for developers and end users.

Microsoft's openness to Linux has not only redefined the technological landscape, but it also demonstrated how the industry can adapt and thrive through collaboration.