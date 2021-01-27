The Covid-19 crisis, a blessed time for multinationals? This is clearly the case for the world number one in fast food and the second largest private employer in France. According to a report by the NGO ReAct (Network for Transnational Collective Action), which has scrutinized McDonald’s accounts for the past ten years, the American group has benefited greatly from government aid during the health crisis, even then. that this one continued to record profits. “McDonald’s financial directors are able to appear at all public money counters, even in the midst of a pandemic and when many businesses and restaurants were really in difficulty”, reacts the communist senator from the North, Éric Bocquet, who followed the file.

Partial unemployment fraud

Among these aids, according to the authors of the report, the multinational has notably benefited greatly from the halving of the contribution on the added value of companies (Cvae). Supposed to help companies hit by health restrictions, this measure saved the group 11 million euros. Owner of the walls of its some 1,500 restaurants in France, 70% of which are franchises, the firm has also been able to take advantage of a nice tax rebate by agreeing not to charge rents to the managers of its own fast food restaurants. But that’s not all. In an April press release, the CGT commerce and services warned about a partial unemployment fraud, compensated by the State, observed in certain restaurants: instead of paying 8.03 euros net per hour to their employees, the management paid these workers 30 cents less and put the difference in their pockets.

However, reveals the report, McDonald’s was far from needing these millions of euros of public money, so little has the crisis shaken the firm. Restaurants with golden arches even managed to increase their profits compared to the previous year. The ReAct report notes that, in “Globally, McDonald’s Corporation’s results for the third quarter of 2020 (…) are even higher than those of the third quarter of 2019”, with a profit of $ 1.76 billion, compared to $ 1.61 billion. Impeccable economic health which is explained in particular by the system of “drives”, largely developed by the brand and whose attendance exploded during confinement. With its 1,500 restaurants, France, the group’s second market behind the United States, contributes to this opulence.

The precarious at the door

Of this profusion of profits and public money, the 75,000 French employees of McDonald’s, them, will not have seen the color. And for good reason: in 2020, the fast food giant paid its shareholders 4.6 billion dollars, note the authors of the report. Workers, for their part, can always wait. “We have had feedback from some employees during a trial period, which McDonald’s has ended. It is quite revealing of the behavior of the group towards its employees. Instead of offering them a stable job, since it had the means to do so, the group separated from the employees it could legally get rid of ”, explains Adèle Lepoutre, campaign manager at ReAct. All this, to the greatest contempt of the commitments of the firm, which had promised to create 20,000 net jobs between 2012 and 2019. In 2020, only half had actually been created.

For Éric Bocquet, if the McDonald’s situation perfectly highlights the way in which multinationals disregard their workers, unlike their shareholders, it also illustrates the very current debate on the conditionality of public aid. “One could imagine that from a certain level of benefits, there would be no public aid granted. The second largest employer in the world not only has the means of its own to organize its survival in a crisis like this, but it can continue to prosper ”, argues the elected Communist. “We hope to demonstrate the need for better regulation of multinationals. We can no longer tolerate such a gap between employees forced to make masks with paper towels and shareholders who have received billions in dividends ”, concludes Adèle Lepoutre.