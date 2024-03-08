a man a man , among other meanings, that a mayor is the “president of the city council of each town or municipal area.” With exclusive reference to the male gender. And them…

a woman that a mayor is “the mayor's wife.”



In 2023, the highest number of female mayors in the towns of Spain was reached: 1,986 (25% of the total). However, there have never been as many as before 1992, when there were 393 (5%). How is it possible? It turns out that if you were

