Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 7:37 pm

O Estadão revealed in March that former president Jair Bolsonaro had removed from the Palácio do Planalto collection a third package of jewels presented by the king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on an official trip in October 2019. An operation by the Federal Police and emails exchanged by the former president’s assistants show that Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant and former handyman, sold one of the most valuable items in that package, a diamond-studded Rolex, still in June 2022, during an official trip to the United States. The messages, obtained by the Estadãowere in the email boxes sent to the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) that investigates the coup acts of January 8.

This set of jewels, given by Saudi Arabia in 2019, was incorporated into the presidential collection, but Cid removed this “white gold kit”, as it was called by investigators, on June 6 last year, according to an email sent for Lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti, another member of the auxiliary of orders in Cid’s team. After removing the diamond Rolex, a ring, a set of cufflinks and an Islamic rosary from the collection, Cid took these jewels on the presidential plane on a trip to the United States, where Bolsonaro participated in the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, in California.

After Cid had his computer and cell phone seized in another Federal Police operation in early May, investigators tracked data showing that Cid stayed in the United States until June 21 and that he sold the Rolex, accompanied by another Patek Phillipe watch ( omitted from the presidential collection) at the Precision Watches store in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, on June 13. A receipt recovered by the PF shows that the two watches were sold for US$ 68,000, which corresponded to almost R$ 350,000 on the date of sale. The money for the transaction was deposited in an account owned by General Cesar Lourena Cid, Mauro Cid’s father, who was a retired Army servant and at the time headed the Miami office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex).

The sale of the watches was preceded by a survey requested by the aides-de-camp to the Adjunct Cabinet of Historical Documentation (GADH), where gifts received by heads of the Brazilian State must be registered and kept. On June 2, shortly before Cid and Bolsonaro traveled to the United States, Lieutenant Cleiton Holzschuk received by email a list of 37 watches (some wristwatches, others wall and desk), presented to Bolsonaro. The Federal Police is investigating whether Bolsonaro and Cid set up a scheme to divert goods received as the President of the Republic, for private enrichment. The police mentioned that Bolsonaro received deposits in his bank account that may have been profits from the sale of these jewels. Operation Lucas 12:2, launched this Friday, the 11th, was the first stage of this investigation, in which three other sets of gifts were also allegedly diverted and put up for sale.

In the case of Rolex, a message shows that he tried to find buyers even before heading to the United States in June last year. On June 6, Cid received an email from Maria Farani Rodrigues, then executive secretary of Bolsonaro’s personal office, in which she copied, in English, the response of a possible buyer: “How much do you expect to earn for this item? ?”.

Cid then replies that the Rolex was given away on an official trip and that he wanted to sell it for $60,000. He would also say to the person interested: “I can certify that the watch has never been used”. It is not possible to identify in this email who the buyer involved in the negotiation was. wanted by EstadãoMaria Farani Rodrigues reported that she did not know the outcome of the negotiation and that she only helped Cid by speaking English.

“At Mauro Cid’s request, as I speak English, I did a search on the internet to identify potential watch buyers. I just sent the e-mails and, upon receiving responses, forwarded them to Mauro Cid’s e-mail address. I was not aware of the outcome of a possible negotiation”, said Maria to the Estadão.

The Federal Police found out this year that Cid, other military personnel and even the lawyer Frederick Wassef, Bolsonaro’s defender, were mobilized in an “operation” to buy back and recover the illegally sold watches and jewelry offered for sale, after the Estadão reports about Bolsonaro’s attempts to keep jewelry presented by the Saudi regime in 2021 and on the Rolex kit presented in 2019, incorporated and removed from the presidential collection.

According to the Federal Police, Wassef traveled to the United States and retrieved the Rolex on March 14. Cid also recovered other gems on March 27. The two met on April 2 in São Paulo. The jewels were later returned to the federal government at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch, in a delivery made by Crivelatti, who is still part of Bolsonaro’s team.