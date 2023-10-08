EMotions and views sometimes change extremely quickly in football, and so only a few of the more than 80,000 people in the Dortmund football stadium thought about what BVB’s previous Bundesliga home games in the current season and the first half of the game against Union Berlin had felt like.

Because the team had managed to find a little relief after tough, mixed and disappointing moments in the 2-2 draw against Heidenheim. Sports director Sebastian Kehl was pleased with the “really good mentality” of the Dortmund team, which was down 2-1 at half-time but won 4-2 in the end.