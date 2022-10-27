Mexico.- One of the greatest goals that any person has is to be able to buy their own house, since a house supposes a heritage that, over the years, increases its value, that is why in this note we will tell you how many years should you save to buy a house in mexico.

First of all, you must be very clear that, according to Fernando Soto HayGeneral Manager of Tu Hipoteca Fácil, the time it will take you to save enough to buy your own home will depend on your monthly savings capacity and, of course, the price of the property you want to buy.

“People who are buying a house should try to set aside at least 30 percent of your monthly gross income to pay the down payment,” Soto-Hay made clear about the amount that should be saved from the salary per month.

How many years should you save to buy a house in Mexico?

As explained above, the time you must set aside a certain amount of your salary to be able to acquire a home will depend, on the one hand, of your saving capacityand, on the other hand, of value of the house you want.

It is so, for example, If you earn 30 thousand pesos a month, the ideal is that you save at least 30% of this amount, that is, 9 thousand pesos a monthwhich you will use, at the time, to pay the down payment on the property and the transaction costs.

Now, suppose the house you want has a value of 1 million pesosin this case, experts on the subject suggest that you give at least 20% down payment, that is, 200 thousand pesos.

At this point, taking into account your savings capacity plus the amount that you will give as a down payment (the 9 thousand and the 200 thousand), it would take you 2 years to collect the 200 thousand pesos that you require to give the down payment of the address. Meanwhile, if initial expenses are added to this amount, as well as appraisals and others, in 2 and a half years you should have collected enough.

“The most important recommendation is that you have to be patient. Heritage is a process that is built up little by little. It is not a sudden act, so you have to be constant, prudent and responsible, and you will achieve it without hesitation.” doubt,” said the director of Your Easy Mortgage.