Janet Barboza She has become one of the most popular television hosts in Peru, and currently works on the morning show “América Hoy.” As the popular ‘Rulitos’ is also one of the best-known figures in show business, her sentimental life has always been public. She is now dating the businessman Miguel Bayonawith whom he has had a sentimental relationship for years.

We will tell you more details about their romance below and how many years the TV presenter is older than her current partner.

Janet Barboza and Miguel Bayona

Janet Barboza and Miguel Bayona met at the opening of a famous nightclub. At that time, the business administrator approached the remembered “Queen of the moves” to invite her to the box in which she was, but she preferred not to go. However, he did not sit idly by and asked for her Facebook account so they could continue talking. From that moment on, they got to know each other better and struck up a friendship.

Janet Barboza has faith in her relationship with Miguel Bayona. Photo: Capture/America TV

It didn’t take long for them to decide to start a romantic relationship. Two months later they were already living together in the driver’s apartment and their relationship was going from strength to strength. However, although she wanted to get married, Bayona could not, because he is still married to her ex-partner and she was not going to give him a divorce.

How many years apart is there between Janet and Miguel

The age difference between the two is notorious, since Janet Barboza is 46 years old and Miguel Bayona is 36. However, this has never been a problem for them, since from 2017 to date they continue together, although in a long-distance relationship.

The businessman went to the United States in July 2021 to accompany his daughter to start her university studies.