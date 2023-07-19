Live your bachelorhood! Samahara Lobaton He made news again after being supported by “Amor y fuego” together with Bryan Torres, the friend of ex-soccer player Jefferson Farfán. Let us remember that the daughter of Melissa Klug He stated that he will not return to the father of his daughter, Youna, who accused her of having been unfaithful after exchanging messages with another man. Given this, various questions arose.

How many years is Bryan Torres older than Samahara Lobatón?

As seen on social media, Bryan Torres He celebrated his 29th birthday in 2020, so it can be said that, to date, the close friend of “Foquita” is 31 years old. For his part, Samahara Lobatón celebrated his 21 years last year, so it can be inferred that the age difference between the two is 10 years.

Bryan Torres poses with Jefferson Farfán. Photo: Instagram/Bryan Torres

How was Samahara Lobatón’s ampay with Bryan Torres?

in the pictures of “Love and Fire” it was possible to observe that the daughter of Melissa Klug entered the apartment of Farfán’s best friend during the early hours of July 14. Then, the cameras captured the influencer again leaving the place in the morning hours. She wore a different shirt and clothes, apparently, so as not to be recognized by the press.

