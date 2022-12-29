December 29 will forever be remembered as a very sad day for the world of football: Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pelé, died at the age of 82.
O Rei was going through a tough cancer from which she hadn’t been able to recover for a long time. So much so that during 2022 he was presumed dead several times. A few days after the end of 2022, one of the greatest football exponents in history went on to immortality.
As a footballer, the Brazilian was closely linked to Santos, where he played almost his entire career. And also for his achievements with his country’s shirt, with which he lifted 3 World Cups.
At just 17 years old, Edson Arantes do Nascimento made his first appearance in World Cups and began to show why he would change football forever.
Brazil overwhelmed Sweden 5-2 in the final and won its first World Cup title.
After winning the 1958 World Cup, Pelé arrived as one of the best players in the world at the 1962 edition, which was held in Chile.
However, O King He was only able to play two games in that World Cup due to a muscle problem. Despite this, Brazil achieved the two-time championship and the second star in its history.
The heyday, total football. Perhaps the best team of all time. The 1970 would be Pelé’s last World Cup and boy did he take advantage of the occasion.
Brazil was far superior to all its rivals and won the grand final against Italy 4-1. Third crown for Verdeamarhela and Pelé.
