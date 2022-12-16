Throughout history they have been celebrated, ignoring the current worlda total of 21 World Cups and 20 finals (the 1950 edition lacked a final; instead the current knockout phase was replaced by a group in which Uruguay He got his second trophy.
Of all those twenty finals, only two have been resolved in the last instance, that is, in a penalty shootout, and surprisingly the first is relatively recent (1994). Let’s briefly review the history of these two finals:
The duel between the Canarinha Y Gli Azzurri In the final of the 1994 World Cup held in the United States, it was the first time in history that a World Cup was resolved with throws from 11 meters. In them, the Brazilians beat the transalpines by the minimum to get their fourth star, an objective that the Italians were also pursuing.
In one of the most iconic finals in living memory, especially due to the high level of play and the extremely high tension of the match between l’Azzurra Y Les Bleus, reflected in moments that were recorded in the collective imagination as the disagreement between Zinedine Zidane Y Marco Materazzithe Italians fared better luck than in 1994, beating France on penalties seeking their second World Cup.
In two days we will find out if the Argentina vs france a historic resolution awaits us in the penalty shootout between two teams eager to win their third star. A moment like this, with two players like Lionel Messi Y kylian mbappe in the fray, it would certainly be memorable and would go down in the history of the sport.
