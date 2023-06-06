Colombia has had a long boxing tradition, represented especially on the Colombian Caribbean Coast.since in this geographical area of ​​Colombia it is one of the most practiced sports along with baseball and soccer.

This sport has managed to promote great legends that have brought joy to boxing fans and on some occasions, they have become important referents of national sport at certain times.

According to the sports portal ‘AS’, Colombia has had more than 40 world boxing championsof which a few have become true boxing legends in the country and even in international references for his technique and power of ‘Knockout’. These are the most important according to the portal specialized in sports ‘AS’:

– Antonio Cervantes Reyes ‘Kid Pambele’: he was the first Colombian to win a world title for the country; On October 8, 1972 he was champion of the ‘Welter Junior’ category, after defeating the Panamanian ‘Peppermint’ Frazer.

The Cartagenero defended the title 10 times. He first lost it to Puerto Rican boxer Wilfrido Benítez in 1976, getting it back a year later. The title was lost definitively against the opponent Aaron Pryor.

– The second world boxing champion Colombia had was Rodrigo ‘Rocky’ Valdez, twice winning the middleweight title in 1974 and 1977.

.Oscar Rivas is the last world champion in the history of Colombian boxing. Photo: Twitter: @WBCBoxing

– Miguel ‘Happy’ Lora, a native of Córdoba, was world champion in the ‘Peso Gallo’ category in August 1985, defending the title seven times.

– Sugar Baby Rojas was champion in the ‘Super Flyweight’ category in August 1987, taking the belt from Argentine Santos ‘Falucho’ Laciar.

– Jorge Eliécer Julio left his mark on Colombian boxing with world titles in 1992 and 1997.

– Eleider Alvarez was left with the world champion title, after defeating Russian Sergey Kovalev by knockout, in the light heavyweight category.

– Oscar Rivas is the last world champion in the ‘Peso Puente’ category. ‘Kaboom’ defeated Ryan Rozicki by unanimous decision in Montreal.

The teacher Ricardo: a life of boxing, competition and teaching

MIGUEL ANGEL RAMOS FORERO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

