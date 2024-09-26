Among the many things that Brazilian President Lula da Silva said these days in his speech at the UN, some less accurate than others, there is one indisputable thing: the denunciation of the absence of women in the highest world courts dominated massively by men. And we could add: the absence of young political leaders.

It is true that women are increasingly making themselves visible, albeit with pressure, in decisions that affect the serious problems of our world, but this is still only symbolic. The real power at all levels remains masculine.

It is curious that in language: life and death, war and peace, politics and democracy, blood and tears are feminine words. Would wars exist if only women could declare them and where their children were sacrificed? Since ancient times, war, violence and brute force were masculine. Women were the ones who brought peace to revolts. It is no coincidence that the first goddess in the world was feminine, but men could not stand it and God ended up being masculine.

Curiously, in politics and democracy, even women who manage to reach power end up disguising themselves as masculinities so as not to appear inferior, as if peace, harmony, joy, the ability to accept sacrifice were inferior to pure masculine brutality.

I don’t know if it was a coincidence, but just these days the classic poem by Elizabeth Bishop, entitled The art of losing. Losing in a world bent on winning, on getting rich? Perhaps yes, because we live in a time when there should be no more wars, a rich but unequal world, a world with more possibilities for no one to go hungry, for weapons to be turned into ploughs as in the biblical verse. Yes, in which losing, as paradoxical as it may seem, can be a harbinger of greater equality, of a lesser burden of injustice, of greater horizons of shared peace, rather than of cleaning up the corpses of innocents sacrificed in useless wars.

The poet is right. The art of losing, something that our generation seems to ignore. Everyone just wants to win at any cost. And it is curious that at this time when everyone wants to win, when we are inundated with promises of easy enrichment, of becoming a millionaire with a simple game on the networks, of a fierce liberalism, the new fascist extreme right claims to defend religion, the lost Christian faith.

God is once again the protagonist in politics. Here in Brazil, candidates for political power kneel before the powerful evangelical churches in search of votes and swear allegiance to God.

Which God? Certainly not the Christian God. They forget that the power of Christianity did not come from the success of its founder, the young rebel Jew, Jesus of Nazareth. Its influence, which has spanned the centuries, is due to what appeared to be a failure: his ignominious death on the cross reserved for pariahs. Jesus did not die fighting with the sword, he allowed himself to be sacrificed as an innocent. They are incapable of understanding that there is an art of losing that ends in triumph.

The Jewish prophet who won by losing, at the real or symbolic moment of his resurrection, did not appear to the men, to those who wanted to draw their swords to defend him. He did so to a woman, Magdalene, who against all evidence believed until the last moment that the prophet who bled to death on the cross like a criminal was alive and was God. His men, his disciples, his braves, had hidden themselves, scared to death.