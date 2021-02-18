The calendar it helps organize our lives and is an element that has been around for a long time.

The current one, which governs much of the world, is called Gregorian because he was born in 1582 by the work of Pope Gregory XIII. The Supreme Pontiff corrected the previous calendar, in force since 46 BC, the work of Julius Caesar.

Now that we know something about its history, it is time to know how many weeks and how many days is a year.

Not all years are the same

The Julian calendar was longer than the astronomical year, the time it takes for the Earth to orbit the sun: 365 days, 5 hours, 48 ​​minutes, and 46 seconds. Gregory XIII corrected this lag by taking ten days out of the Julian year, practically at a stroke.

However, there were almost six hours left that did not enter the Gregorian year. Therefore, to compensate for it, every four years, February has 29 days and gives rise to the leap-year. Then, a year can have 365 or 366 days. And leaps, they say, are usually “sinister” years: 2020 confirms the popular saying.

The current calendar is called Gregorian because it was born by the work of Pope Gregory XIII.

As for the weeks, the calculation is quite simple and arises from dividing 365 by seven, which are the days of the week. But again, there is not always 52 weeks (the exact result is 52.1). In leaps we can have 53 (the result, in this case, is 52.2), as it happens in 2020.

The thing with the weeks is that they go from Monday to Sunday. So, when the year begins on Monday, it may end on Sunday and everything is neat. But when another day begins, there are surprises.

The first week of 2020 actually started on December 30, 2019, because it was Monday. Week 52 ended on Sunday, January 3, 2021. And that year will culminate, in terms of weeks, on January 2, 2022.

How many weekends does a year have

Yes there are 52 weeks, the calculation seems very simple: 52 “weekend” (104 days off). But in leap years, like 2020, we can get to have one more weekend. In a month, meanwhile, there may be four or five.

In 2021, it will be 52 weekends.

In 2021, will be, effectively, 52. February, March, April, June, July, September, November and December will have four weekends; January, May, August and October, five. One caveat: we have assigned the compound for Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1 to this last month so as not to make it more complicated.

Of course, in Argentina there are so-called long weekend. Law 27,399 establishes the conditions for holidays.

First, if they are immovable (they cannot change the date), transferable (if they fall on Tuesday or Wednesday, they go to the previous Monday and if they fall on Thursday or Friday, the following Monday) and also that up to three “bridge” holidays can be arranged for tourist purposes. We can make a calculation according to these provisions.

The long “weekends” of 2021

February. Monday the 15th and Tuesday the 16th are Carnival, which added to the previous Saturday and Sunday generate four guaranteed days of rest.

March. The 24th (National Day for Memory, Truth and Justice) is also immovable and falls on Wednesday.

April. Easter runs from Thursday the 1st (non-working day) to Sunday the 4th (the holiday is Good Friday, April 2). This year will coincide with the commemoration of the Day of the Veteran and the Fallen in the Falklands War (immovable holiday).

May. It begins with a holiday because the 1st is Labor Day, another immovable that will be Saturday. The revenge will come with the bridge holiday of the 24th (Monday) and the immovable holiday of the 25th (Day of the May Revolution).

June. The 17th (Day of the Passage to the Immortality of General Martín Miguel de Güemes) falls on Thursday and, as the Law says, will be moved to Monday the 21st. In between, there will be an immovable holiday, on June 20 (Flag Day, Passage to the Immortality of General Manuel Belgrano.), Which falls on Sunday (that day will also be Father’s Day).

July. The 9th (Independence Day) falls on a Friday and it is not appropriate to move it either. But form another long weekend to schedule.

August. The 17th (Day of the Passage to the Immortality of Gral. José de San Martín) falls on Tuesday, but since it is transferable, it passes to Monday the 16th, to give rise to the “weekend” throughout the month.

October. The 12th (Cultural Diversity Day) also falls on Tuesday, but since it is transferable, it makes Monday the 11th a holiday. Yes, another long weekend.

November. The 20th (National Sovereignty Day) falls on a Saturday, but as it is also transferable, it will go to Monday the 22nd.

December. The 8th (Day of the Immaculate Conception of Mary) falls on Wednesday and is immovable. The 25th (Christmas), meanwhile, will be Saturday. The same on January 1, 2022 (New Year).

Look also

