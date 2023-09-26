Walmart, originally from the United States and founded by Sam Walton in 1962, landed in Mexico in 1991 with the opening of its first store. Since then, its growth has been unstoppable.

Currently, Walmart has more than 2,700 stores throughout Mexico and at least 50 stores in Mexico City, covering various formats ranging from traditional supermarkets to convenience stores and price clubs. This expansion places it in the privileged position of being one of the largest retail companies in Mexico.

But Walmart doesn’t stop there. In addition to its main brand, the company operates other well-known brands in Mexico, such as Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club and Superama. This diversification of formats allows you to reach an even broader audience and meet the specific needs of different consumer segments.

Walmart’s impact on Mexico’s retail industry has been profound and sustained over time. Since his arrival, he has introduced innovative business practices such as implementing price clubs and adopting advanced technology in his stores. This, in turn, has forced local retailers to raise their standards and offer better prices and services to compete with this leading brand.

In addition to its influence on retail competition, Walmart has left a significant mark on Mexico’s economy. The company stands out as one of the main employers in the country, providing work to more than 200,000 people throughout Mexico.

Its extensive network of suppliers and business partners in the country has driven local economic growth and has been a strong support for small farmers and producers by purchasing their products and facilitating their sale in the company’s stores.

The strategy of Walmart in Mexico has evolved over time. Initially, it focused on expanding its presence in the retail market and establishing itself as a reliable option for Mexican consumers. However, in recent years, it has placed significant emphasis on technology and innovation, especially in the digital realm.

In 2018, it launched its e-commerce in MexicoWalmart.com.mx, which has achieved great success among consumers, offering a wide variety of products, from food to electronics and toys.

In addition, Walmart has adopted various sustainable initiatives in Mexico, such as installing solar panels in its stores and progressively eliminating plastic bags. These actions not only reflect the company’s corporate responsibility, but have also been applauded by environmentally conscious consumers.

He Walmart’s impact on logistics and distribution in Mexico cannot be underestimated. Its distribution network is extensive and highly efficient, allowing it to deliver products to consumers quickly and effectively. In addition, it has promoted the adoption of advanced technologies in logistics and distribution in Mexico, implementing real-time tracking and monitoring systems for its deliveries, as well as investing in automation technologies in its distribution centers.

Walmart has left a deep mark in Mexico City and throughout Mexico. Beyond the number of stores, its focus on technology, innovation and sustainability has reshaped the retail and logistics industry in the country.

Walmart’s presence is not only felt in its establishments, but is reflected in the way Mexicans shop and consume, as well as in economic development and sustainability.