The real electoral base of Marcelo Ebrard Casaubónwhich represents the central point of your rebellionwill be at the bottom of the answer Brunette and the President López Obrador to the game of “I bring you feint” that the former chancellor is playing with the purpose of getting a ticket that is worth it for the June 2024 presidential election.

In strategic political sectors everything revolves around one question: how many votes is it worth? Ebrard?, with evaluations of whether they would be loyal followers who could constitute at least 5% of the electoral tendencies and at most 50%, enough to generate concern in the war room of the National Palace.

The first piece of information is the most important: Ebrard It does not represent constant or resounding votes of its own, to the extent that it lacks a political, operational and massive structure of followers, but rather it constitutes a political figure that could build an electoral base in some already formed party organization: Brunettehe Wide Front PRIANREDE, Citizen movement or even the Greenwhich could obtain more votes with Ebrard than with his current candidates.

Is Ebrard guaranteed thirty million votes own enough to worry Brunette? Could you secure twenty million votes to reach the Wide Front and ask for the place of Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz? Can you steadily accumulate five million votes by his sole figure to reach the Citizen Movement in a forceful way?

The only real election he has won Ebrard It was the Head of the capital government in 2006 and all the votes were inherited directly by the former head of government. Lopez Obradorwho had imposed by dedazola Ebrard’s candidacy with a statement made in an interview on his presidential campaign bus: “I believe that the candidate should be Marcelo”, and with that phrase he destroyed the political process of the PRD that had been signed up for the position as head of government to important figures such as Pablo Gómez Alvarez and Jesús Ortega Martínez.

Until now, like Camacho in 1994, Ebrard is only a media figure, with important speculative spaces in the media and through large attendance at press conferences, but behind that operational structure there are deputies, senators and Morena militants in very insufficient numbers. enough to worry the National Palace or to shake the political base of Brunette and Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The spaces for the 2024 presidential candidacy are very narrow for Ebrard: from the outset, it is impossible for the conservative power bloc PRIANREDE, the corporate right-ultra-right and the gutted parties that hide behind citizen organizations to even sit down and comment. –let alone discuss– the possibility that Ebrard displaces the senator Galvez Ruiz; Dante Delgado Rannauro has its own game to Citizen movement and he is not going to hand over his party – which already survived the rebellion of Enrique Alfaro from Jalisco – on a silver platter to Ebrard and make him the great leader of the organization; and in the Green there is no possibility of fracture that would take the party out of the block with Brunette.

The only way out Ebrard and the most rational is to found your own party and begin from below to build an organizational base that gives substance and structure to your political image and turns you into a force within the party system. However, the Democratic Center Party that he founded with Camacho was stillborn because Ebrard secretly negotiated the decline of his symbolic capital candidacy in favor of Lopez Obrador and a position in the capital government and since then all his political strength was associated with the Tabasco native.

Based on the accounting of the alleged votes that are worth Ebrard It will be possible to reach an evaluation of the political future of the former chancellor in the context of the 2024 presidential process. The percentage of votes in Morena’s internal election depended on Brunette and a little about the figure of Ebrard. But to negotiate a position of power, he needs to put at any table a guaranteed number of voters who could become his true electoral base.

In the elections what counts are the votesnot expectations.

More from the same author: