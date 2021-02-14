Catalan Elections: follow the last hour of Catalonia live

The electoral system in Spain It is made up of a series of rules and regulations that are adapted according to the type of elections. The objective of the different political parties is to get the maximum number of votes in order to gradually get seats in parliament. However, eThe ‘value’ of these seats varies according to the type of elections that are being held: general, regional, municipal and European.

The prominent factors that determine the ‘price’ of each seat are the number of deputies, the electoral system and the electoral district. On this occasion, we wanted to review how this process would be applied in the Catalan elections and how the seats would be distributed among the different parties.

How much is an electoral seat worth in Catalonia?

First of all, it should be noted that Catalonia has four circumscriptions (Barcelona, ​​Girona, Tarragona and Lleida) and the largest autonomous Parliament in Spain with a total of 135 members. In this way, the distribution of seats has to do with the constituencies and the population of each one of them. That is why the province with the most deputies is Barcelona (85), followed by Tarragona (18), Girona (17) and Lleida (15).

Circumscriptions and percentage of vote per seat Province Seats Average votes per seat Barcelona 85 deputies 49,358 votes Tarragona 18 deputies 32,301 votes Girona 17 deputies 31,285 votes Lleida 15 deputies 21,019 votes

That is, according to the brand known as D’Hondt Law, the vote is not worth the same in some provinces as in others. In this case, Barcelona has fewer deputies than would correspond to them according to the percentage of population and the rest of the provinces have more than they should have. In general, each seat in the Catalan provinces ‘costs’ approximately the following according to the INE data:

As we can see, the vote of a person in Barcelona costs more than half of what the vote of the electorate in Lleida is worth. In this way, we want to give importance to the least populated territories so that they can also acquire their representation in Parliament. It may even happen that the party with the most votes is not the one that ends up winning the elections.

How many seats are needed to win the Catalan elections?

The absolute majority of the House stands at a total of 68 seats. As is customary in Catalan elections and as we have seen in the latest polls, pacts between parties will be more than necessary in order to reach this sum and gain control of the Parliament.