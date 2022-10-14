the anime of chainsaw man It finally premiered after a long wait by its fans. If you are one of those who saw his first episode and want to read his manga, you will want to know how long it will take you. You must be aware that, so far, this manga has 12 volumes.

It sounds like a daunting task, but that’s why we’re here. We will help you know how many volumes it has, which episodes these cover, as well as the plots they touch. So you won’t feel so lost in your next conversation with your Tatsuki Fujimoto fan friends.

How many volumes does Chainsaw Man have?

Let’s start by answering the question why you are here. Currently the Chainsaw Man manga has 106 chapters. These have been collected in 12 volumes. It should be noted that this work is also divided into two parts.

The first part covers from episodes 1 to 97. The second part is relatively recent, so it is barely being published. In fact, the first publication of this continuation was only released on July 13 with number 98.

At the moment there is no information about how many new chapters there will be in the second part of chainsaw man. Due to its popularity, we could expect many more to come, although only time will tell. In the meantime, you can already get the volumes of its entire first part and prepare to see it brought to anime.

If you are interested in getting them in Mexico, you can do it through the Panini publisher. In his online store you will find 11 of the 12 volumes that have been released so far. Each one with prices between 129 and 139 pesos. Let’s hope it won’t be long before they publish the missing one.

How are the volumes divided?

Until the time of this publication chainsaw man has nine arcs within its history. The volumes are not divided based on these, since some come to play up to two arcs within the same compilation. Here we leave you a small list with the episodes that they cover.

Volume 1: Dog & Chainsaw – Episodes 1 to 7, which touches on the intro arc and a bit of the Bat Devil arc.

Volume 2: Chainsaw vs Bat – Episodes 8 to 16. With a bit of Bat Devil and the Eternity Devil arc.

Volume 3: Kill Denji – Episodes 17 to 25. Follows the Eternity arc and introduces us to the Katana Man arc.

Volume 4: The Gun is Mightier – Episodes 26 to 34. They all revolve around the Katana Man arc.

Volume 5: Minor – Episodes 35 to 43. They follow the Katana Man arc, but they already introduce us to the Bomb Girl arc.

Volume 6: Boom Boom Boom – Episodes 44 to 52. They are all about the Bomb Girl arc.

Volume 7: In a Dream – Episodes 53 to 61. Introduces us to the arc of the international assassins in Chainsaw Man.

Volume 8: Super Mess – Episodes 62 to 70. The arc of the international assassins continues.

Volume 9: Bath – Episodes 71 to 79. Covers the Gun Devil arc in its entirety.

Volume 10: A Dog’s Feeling – Episodes 80 to 88. Introduces the Control Devil arc.

Volume 11: Go Get ‘Em Chainsaw – Episodes 89 to 97. Concludes the Control Devi arc and the first part of Chainsaw Man.

Volume 12: Bird and War – Episodes 98 to 103. They start the second part with an arc called War Devil.

What arcs will we see in the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime?

The production behind the anime of chainsaw man has not revealed which arcs its first season will encompass. However, some fans have calculated that this first wave of episodes will go all the way to the Katana Man arc. Mainly because it is considered one of the most important of the first part. In addition to that they consider it an ideal point to leave viewers wanting more.

Of course, with the popularity that it is having, we will surely see everything that they have been adapted until now. So you still have time to get on the train and find out why so many people are excited about this anime.. Would you dare to read all his volumes so far?

