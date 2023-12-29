













Kaiju No. 8 is the manga work written and illustrated by Matsumoto Naoya. It currently has 99 manga chapters and is about to release a long-awaited anime adaptation. The new series promises to be one of the new dark shonen that will be positioned after the release of works that ended in 2022 (Attack on Titan).

The new proposal brings a dark world full of huge monsters that threaten Tokyo. The protagonist is a young man in his thirties who could save his city after feeling the greatest moment of frustration in his life. However, there are several soldiers who could hunt down the hero in view of his new condition.

Yes ok, Kaiju No. 8 It promises a lot of action, it seems that the laughs will not be lackingalthough it should be noted that it will be a very peculiar humor that will dust off the perspective of this shonen.

everyone waits Kaiju No. 8 As the new title par excellence, let's see how Production IG surprises us.

Source: Shuēisha

Kaiju No. 8 will be the scourge of spring 2024 – Read it before everyone, here I tell you where and how

How many volumes does Kaiju No. 8 have?

At the moment, Kaiju No. 8 It is compiled in eleven manga volumes. The first volume was released in 2020 and the last in December 2023. The chapter of the series that should be published in the first 2024 issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump is the 100th.

The edition of the volumes of Kaiju No. 8 to Spanish are in charge of Ediciones Panini. Currently, the publisher has nine of the eleven issues.

Source: Shuēisha

Each volume costs 159 MXN.

Where can I read it? Where can I get the manga?

If you want the printed volumes, Panini Editions It has the official distribution license in Spanish. Although, if you prefer to read it online, Manga PlusShuēisha's free online application, has the last three chapters of the manga available –in addition to the first three–.

The page updates the serialization every Thursday at 9 in the morning in our time zone. He publishes it translated and edited into Spanish.

You can easily read the whole thing online via the paid Manga Plus subscription., which allows you to read all the chapters of the series. Manga Plus has two modalities, the standard plan and the deluxe plan.

Source: Shuēisha

The first costs 2 USD per month and allows you to read all the mangas that are currently serialized. While the other makes all the series in the platform's catalog available to you, even if they are already finished, it costs 5 USD per month.

There are several ways to read legally Kaiju No. 8.

When will Kaiju No. 8 be released?

Kaiju No. 8 It was announced for spring 2024. So it will premiere together with the seventh season of My Hero Academia, Bartender: Kami no Glass, Wind Breaker, The Fable, Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai, Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi, Sand Land, Kuroshitsuji Kishuku Gakkou-hen, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Geiko-hen, among others. Great competition.

However, the exact date of its release has not yet been revealed.

What is Kaiju No. 8 about?

The narrative follows the story of Kafka Hibino who is a man who lives a little frustrated. After the monsters destroy part of Tokyo, he and his childhood friend, after surviving, make a promise in which they commit to being part of the defense corps that protects the city.

However, while Kafka is unable to keep his promise, adding to this that he promised to protect Mina Ashiro. Her little friend who not only manages to enter the defense corps, but also becomes one of the most exemplary soldiers who even has an entire troop behind her, as she leads it and enjoys quite a bit of popularity.

Meanwhile, Kafka feels the weight he imposed on himself with his unfulfilled promise; In any case, she dedicates herself to cleaning up the remains of the kaiju, after her friend's troops finish them off.

Source: Shuēisha

Everything will change when a young cadet joins the cleaning corps but tells him that his objective is the same as he had at some point: Be part of the defense corps. It should be noted that there is a limit to entering this one and Kafka is very close to it.

After that A kaiju attacks them and he bravely decides to help his young companion, exposing himself to mortal danger. After that, Kafka's life will change radically, as a new and terrifying power will merge with him. While he will give you problems he will also get you power.

From this moment, The protagonist will become a kind of humanoid kaiju and will have to hide his condition from the security force he aspires to join.

Source: Production IG

Kaiju No. 8 has a lot to offer, The catalog of characters and their situations become more complex as the story progresses. We will have some mystery that goes beyond Kafka's own condition. A world full of corners that the protagonist is about to discover! Are you ready for the adventure that will come in summer?

What to expect from the new dark shonen that is in the hands of Production IG?

Production IG stands out for the productions of Ghost in the Shell, Blood Plus, xxxHolic, Kimi ni Todoke, Guilty Crown, Blood C, Psycho Pass and FLCL; Due to this we can expect an anime that has supernatural bases, some cyberpunk and of course, absurd laughter. However, the big action scenes will be more than present.

