Mexico City is famous for its cultural and architectural richness, but few know about the geological treasure that is hidden in its surroundings: volcanoes. In this guide, I’ll take you exploring some of the most prominent ones, revealing their origin and unique features. Get ready to discover a volcanic world in your own city!

Xitle Volcano: A trace of ancient history

We begin our expedition with the majestic Xitle volcano. About 1,700 years ago, this volcano erupted and its lava spread over areas of Tlalpan, Coyoacán and Álvaro Obregóncreating the famous Pedregal de San Angel. Currently, this volcano is inactive and is considered safe to visit. Located at 3,100 meters above sea level, it will give you impressive views of the city and a unique experience in the middle of nature.

Teuhtli Volcano: Imposing in its width

We continue our tour with the Teuhtli volcanoknown for its peculiarity: it is wider than it is tall. Although its appearance may impress, there is no cause for concern, since it is a extinct volcano. His name means “venerable lord” in Nahuatl, and It is located in the limits of Milpa Alta, Tláhuac and Xochimilco. Discover its imposing presence and admire the unique landscape it offers.

San Miguel Volcano: Witness of antiquity

Our next destination is san miguel volcanowhose existence dates back millions of years. Its slopes cover areas of the Cuajimalpa, Álvaro Obregón and Magdalena Contreras municipalities. Although inactive, its presence is a reminder of the intense volcanic activity that once marked the region. Take the opportunity to explore its surroundings and marvel at its geological history.

Cuautzin Volcano: The greatness in Milpa Alta

In the Milpa Alta mayor’s office is our next destination, the Cuautzin volcano. Although it is currently idleHis greatness does not go unnoticed. Enjoy the tranquility of this area and immerse yourself in the majesty of nature while you explore its surroundings.

Guadalupe or Tetlalmanche Volcano: The highest peak

We cannot fail to mention the Guadalupe volcano, also known as Tetlalmanche or El Borrego. It is part of the Sierra de Santa Catarina and it is considered the highest point in the area, reaching 2,820 meters above sea level. If you are looking for a more challenging adventure, this volcano will provide you with impressive panoramic views and the opportunity to enjoy guided tours.

Tláloc volcano: A peak in the heights

With its 3,690 meters above sea level, the tlaloc volcano becomes the second highest peak in Mexico City. Located in the Milpa Alta municipality, this volcano will offer you a unique mountain experience. Get ready to enjoy sublime landscapes and connect with nature in its purest state.

Teoca Volcano: An amazing place

Our last destination is the Teoca volcano, a inactive volcano which holds a special surprise. In what used to be its crater, there is now a soccer field, an amazing image that shows how nature and culture can come together! In addition, on the slopes of the volcano, you can enjoy an ecotourism center where you can do activities such as horseback riding, cycling routes and camping. The Teoca ecotourism center awaits you to live a memorable experience.

Although these volcanoes are part of the landscape of Mexico City, the reality is that all of them are inactive and do not represent a danger to the population. Many of them are considered hills and ideal places to take a walk due to their beauty.