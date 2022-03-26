The Epic Games game has not stopped adding icons from some of the most important franchises in the industry.
Fortnite long ago ceased to be a conventional video game, to be a real social phenomenonand as such, has not stopped taking to his island popular characters of film and television. The premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ brought us the most dangerous bounty hunter in Star Wars, we were able to do the crane technique thanks to the collaboration with Cobra Kai, while anime as important as Naruto, also made their appearance in the battle royal.
But as you know, we have also received characters from other video games in Fortnite, pulling off some of the most unlikely crossovers in gaming history. The Epic Games title already brings together 18 characters from such iconic sagas as Street Fighter, Halo, Assassin’s Creed, God of War, Tomb Raider and Resident Evil, among others, collected by the reddit user, SteveMemeChamp.
- Ryu -Street Fighter
- Chun Li -Street Fighter
- guile -Street Fighter
- Cammy -Street Fighter
- Jill Valentine – Resident Evil
- Chris Redfield – Resident Evil
- Nathan Drake -Uncharted
- chloe frazer -Uncharted
- jinx – League of Legends
- Saw – League of Legends
- Marcus Phoenix – Gears of War
- Kait Diaz – Gears of War
- Ezio Auditore – Assassin’s Creed
- Master Chief – halo
- Kratos -God of War
- Aloy – Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West
- Psychopath -Borderlands
- Lara Croft – Tomb Raider
A list with well-known faces and it seems that it will not stop growing. Beyond video games, the premiere of Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite has brought us new characters, in this case from MarvelWhat Doctor Strange and Marauderwhich are added to previous collaborations with the entertainment giant such as Iron Man, Wolverine or Dr. Doom.
