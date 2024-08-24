According to the criteria of
According to a report released by the data platform Statista, in the United States, in 2023 alone, A total of 545,200 Venezuelan migrants were registered.
To understand the gravity of the figure, It is estimated that there are a very similar number of refugees from Ukraine and 6.6 million people who left Syria. But in both cases, these are nations at war.
- Texas: 52,203
- Arizona: 16,953
- California: 897
- Virgin Islands: 241
- Florida: 231
- Puerto Rico: 202
- New York: 111
- Maryland: 41
- Illinois:23
- Georgia: 22
- Washington: 22
- New Mexico: 16
- Michigan: 12
- Snow: 10
- Maine: 9
- Pennsylvania: 2
- South Carolina: 3
- Louisiana: 4
- New Jersey: 3
- Vermont: 3
- Virginia: 2
The United States is not the most sought-after destination for Venezuelans
Yes ok CBP data indicates that the number of Venezuelans trying to reach the United States illegally has grown, While in 2021 they recorded 31,102 arrests of people of that nationality, compared to 71,022 in 2022, the North American nation is not the one they search for the most.
According to the Statista report, Colombia recorded the highest number of immigrants from Venezuela. Available figures for 2023 indicate that there were 2,875,743.
In second place is Peru with a figure of 1,542,004 Venezuelan migrants. The country has already denied them passage through the city of Tacna, located near the border with Chile. In addition, Peruvian authorities have declared a migration emergency in the area and have reinforced their surveillance to prevent the entry of more undocumented Venezuelans.
