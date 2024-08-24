The political crisis in Venezuela has led to difficult scenarios. Millions of people are having difficulty supporting their families and having a good quality of life in the Latin country, which is why many have made the decision to leave. leave their country and start a new life, with the United States being one of the favorite destinations.

According to a report released by the data platform Statista, in the United States, in 2023 alone, A total of 545,200 Venezuelan migrants were registered.

Given the current situation, it is believed that the number could grow significantly and that a large wave of people leaving Venezuela could be recorded again. In fact, at the beginning of September, the United Nations (UN) reported that There are around 6,800,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants spread throughout the world.

To understand the gravity of the figure, It is estimated that there are a very similar number of refugees from Ukraine and 6.6 million people who left Syria. But in both cases, these are nations at war.

Regarding the Venezuelans who chose the United States to start a new life, a report from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), cited by the media CNN, found that most of the arrests have occurred in Texas, but also in the following states:

Texas: 52,203

Arizona: 16,953

California: 897

Virgin Islands: 241

Florida: 231

Puerto Rico: 202

New York: 111

Maryland: 41

Illinois:23

Georgia: 22

Washington: 22

New Mexico: 16

Michigan: 12

Maine: 9

Pennsylvania: 2

South Carolina: 3

Louisiana: 4

New Jersey: 3

Vermont: 3

Virginia: 2

The United States is not the most sought-after destination for Venezuelans

Yes ok CBP data indicates that the number of Venezuelans trying to reach the United States illegally has grown, While in 2021 they recorded 31,102 arrests of people of that nationality, compared to 71,022 in 2022, the North American nation is not the one they search for the most.

According to the Statista report, Colombia recorded the highest number of immigrants from Venezuela. Available figures for 2023 indicate that there were 2,875,743.

In second place is Peru with a figure of 1,542,004 Venezuelan migrants. The country has already denied them passage through the city of Tacna, located near the border with Chile. In addition, Peruvian authorities have declared a migration emergency in the area and have reinforced their surveillance to prevent the entry of more undocumented Venezuelans.