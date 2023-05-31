We are two days away from having one of the great premieres in the cinema, spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse, tape that has been a bit controversial in our region due to dubbing issues. However, another of the issues that draws a lot of attention is the number of variants that the protagonist will have within this multiverse of Marvel.

During a new interview with The Colliderthe director of the tape Justin K Thompson, He mentioned that there will be just over 200 variants of the character, this including comic book creations and many other versions. In fact, he mentions that the more the project progressed they added more, so in the end they had to do additional work in terms of animation.

This is what he said:

We always ended up adding more, even almost to the end. We just finished the movie two weeks ago, so I haven’t had time to take a break and take the time to count them all. But I think there were about 280 last time I checked. Just to be clear, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be unique characters you’re going to recognize, they can be villainous versions as well.

Remember that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the next one opens June 1st in theaters.

Editor’s note: Many characters are the ones we will see in the film, but it must be made clear that few of them will be of little importance. Still, hearing the voices of those who played Peter in live action suggests that something fabulous will happen.