While on Sunday 384 thousand doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus will arrive in the country, in the first of the three flights that in total will bring a million doses to the country, from a request for public information the government reported how much you invested in the contracts with the laboratories of AstraZeneca, Gamaleya (Sputnik V) and the Global Access Fund for Covid-19 Vaccines (better known as Covax).

The most important agreement of the State is with the Nikolái Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, that produces the Sputnik V vaccine, which will also be produced in the country from June.

The government bought 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine that was the first to be registered, on August 11 last year, in cooperation with the Russian Fund for Direct Investment.

According to the agreement, the 20 million doses are to be applied to 10 million people, a cost of US $ 9.9 each. In total they are US $ 199 million. But there is an additional cost of US $ 24.9 million, that’s why the total investment climbs to US $ 223.9 million.

Among the conditions of delivery of Sputnik V, they clarify that it is in Moscow and the Transportation is in charge of the Ministry of Health de la Nación, which today is led by Carla Vizzotti.

The second major government contract is with the AstraZeneca laboratory, the merger of the Swedish laboratory Astra AB and the British pharmaceutical company Zeneca Group, which produces the popularly known Oxford vaccine.

The purchase reaches 22.4 million doses for 11.2 million inhabitants. The price for each dose is much cheaper than Sputnik V, since it cost the State US $ 4 each and that is why they add up -according to official government information- US $ 89.7 million.

But it has an extra cost of US $ 2.9 million and that is why the contract rises to US $ 92.6 million. And, the delivery condition is at the Ezeiza International Airport with an additional value of $ 0.13 per dose.

Vaccination center installed in the Directorate of Driving Licenses, in Quilmes.

While the third government contract was with the Covax fund. Argentina acquired 9 million doses, for 4.5 million people. The investment for each one was US $ 4, same as Oxford. The total value of the contract was US $ 36 million, with an extra cost of US $ 1.25, bringing the total to US $ 37.3 million.

Between the three contracts they add 54.4 million doses for 27.2 million inhabitants. The total cost is $ 353.8 million, according to the data arising from a request for public information that he made the national deputy of the Civic Coalition, Mónica Frade.

On the other hand, the Alberto Fernández administration paid the ROC a total of US $ 60 million in advance for 3 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

