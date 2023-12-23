California is the state with the largest undocumented immigrant population in the country with a total of 1,900,000,000 people in this situation.according to a study by Pew Research Center. With a population in an irregular immigration situation of 1,600,000,000, Texas follows, and Florida with 900,000 immigrants with illegal stay status.

The study on the population of undocumented immigrants in the United States between 2017 and 2021 reveals revealing data about the situation in California, one of the states with the largest presence of this community. The overall analysis shows that, despite some stability in the undocumented immigrant population in most states, There are significant changes that directly impact the demographic and labor dynamics of California.

In the period analyzed, six states, including California, stand out for having the largest and most constant populations of undocumented immigrants, thus contributing to the 56 percent of the total undocumented population in the country. This phenomenon reflects a decrease in the geographic concentration of the undocumented population, going from 80 percent in 1990 to 56 percent in 2021. California is a crucial stage in this change in dynamics.

A Pew Center Research study places California as the state with the most undocumented immigrants

Origin of immigrants in the United States and changes in trends

Yes ok Undocumented immigrants make up about 5 percent of the U.S. workforce.In states like Nevada and Texas, this figure rises to 9 and 8 percent, respectively. The situation varies considerably in other states such as Maine and Vermont, where less than 1 percent of the workforce is undocumented. These data suggest an intrinsic relationship between the presence of undocumented immigrants and the economic dynamics of each region.

Although Mexico remains the predominant country of origin, the study highlights a decrease in the number of undocumented Mexican immigrants since 2007. On the other hand, a significant growth is observed in the population of undocumented immigrants from Central America, particularly from the Northern Triangle, as well as from South and East Asia. In 2021, India, Guatemala, and Honduras ranked first after Mexico, while Venezuela experienced the fastest growth among countries with large undocumented immigrant populations.

For California, these global trends take on particular relevance. The diversification of the undocumented population, with increased representation from Central America and Asia, poses unique challenges and opportunities for the state. Furthermore, the fact that California is among the states with a consistent and significant presence of undocumented immigrants underscores the importance of addressing their needs and contributions within the state's social and economic fabric.