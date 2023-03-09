Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

In December 2021, a new Russian Navy nuclear submarine was christened in Arkhangelsk, northwest Russia. © IMAGO/Sevmash Press Office

According to a report, Moscow is working hard to expand its submarine fleet. Figures illustrate how many underwater vessels Russia arguably has compared to the US.

Munich/Moscow/Washington – You are making little progress in the Ukraine war. Nevertheless, Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin is pushing ahead with the material expansion of his armed forces, while the fighting in Bakhmut in the Donbass has stalled and the Ukrainian defenders in the south are probably planning the next counter-offensive.

Russian Navy: Vladimir Putin is apparently expanding the submarine fleet significantly

Putin’s project is about a branch of the armed forces that is hardly involved in the battles after the sinking of the “Moskva” in the Black Sea: the navy. Specifically: Russia has apparently expanded its submarine fleet significantly in recent years and modernized old ships, such as the US news magazine Newsweek reported. This expansion is accompanied by a significantly higher presence of Russian submarines in the world’s oceans, the report goes on to say.

“We have evidence that nuclear-powered submarines have been deployed off the coast of the United States and in the Mediterranean and elsewhere along the European periphery, in a manner that reflects Soviet-style Cold War submarine operations,” Michael said Peterson, Director of the Russia Maritime Studies Institute, Newsweek.

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

Putin’s submarine fleet compared to the US

But: Where does Putin’s submarine fleet stand in comparison to the capacities of the USA, the major global political opponent? Numbers vary by source. Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war (February 24, 2022), many media outlets have used the “Global Firepower Index” to describe the size of various armed forces.

According to this, the USA would have 70 and Russia 68 submarines. For comparison: The German Navy currently has six submarines, of which it is speculated how many are operational at all. The UK Royal Navy has ten submarines, one of which carries nuclear warheads on board as a deterrent at all times in the seas around the UK. What is public knowledge.

The USA probably has more submarines than Russia – but Moscow is apparently arming itself

But: meanwhile, are the American and Russian submarine fleets about the same size? The non-profit “Nuclear Threat Initiative” (NTI), the Newsweek quoted arrives at somewhat different figures. According to this, the United States would have 64 submarines and the Russian armed forces would have 58 submarines. What is special about it, however, is the recent expansion of the Russian Navy.

They command “one of the largest submarine fleets in the world,” writes the NTI. Moscow has also “significantly modernized its submarine force in recent years,” with 11 nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines and 17 nuclear-powered attack submarines, the report said. According to these data, Russia also has nine nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines and 21 diesel-electric attack submarines. That’s not all: Apparently, the underwater units of the Russian armed forces are to be further upgraded.

Russian muscle flexing: Vladimir Putin (2nd from right) inspects the nuclear submarine “Alexander Nevsky” in 2011. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

So explained aloud Newsweek the head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation told the state news agency in February RIA Novostthat the Russian Navy will receive two new nuclear submarines by the end of the year. Specifically, according to Alexei Rachmanov, the ships “Alexander III” and “Krasnoyarsk” are involved, and the “Arkhangelsk” should also follow in 2024. According to the news agency TASS Only the Alexander III can carry 16 Bulava ICBMs.

Vladimir Putin: The Moscow rulers are probably upgrading the Russian Navy’s submarine fleet

At the beginning of July 2022, Russia had already put the world’s largest submarine into service with the “Belgorod”, which with a length of 184 meters and a displacement of 30,000 tons (submerged) other nuclear submarines of the Russian Typhoon and Ohio class of the US Navy. Just one example of the Kremlin’s muscle flexing on the high seas, which is associated with the potential for threats.

According to reports, Russian submarines have been recorded off the coast of the United States or around the Mediterranean Sea in recent months, according to the Italian Coast Guard. The Ukrainian general staff has been writing since the beginning of March that two Russian submarines are in the Black Sea. Apparently, all this is not enough for Vladimir Putin. (pm)